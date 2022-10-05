Blackpink’s Jennie in a sweater dress and high boots at the Chanel show

Jenny from Blackpink It is the perfect interpretation of Gen Z fashion. Its appearances date back to mythical outfits that inspire a whole mass of followers. Romantic dresses, cargo pants and mini tops are part of her repertoire. Has a great affinity with aesthetics vintage and unparalleled knowledge to combine it, not for nothing has become one of the ambassadors and spokesmen for chanell.

It is not a secret that, like K-Pop, the South Korean singer, Jenny from Blackpink, be one of the great influencers of the music industry and, later, of the fashion universe. Offstage she has surprised us with her talent for modeling, and within the framework of paris fashion week became one of the main focuses, because in the company of chanell created the outfit that will best represent fall.

How to wear a sweater dress with boots like Jennie from Blackpink?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

To attend the parade Spring-Summer 2023 from chanel, the dancer slipped into one of the dresses sweaters that illuminate the halftime. The design signed by house and with very Viard touches, he played with a soft and delicate textile, also unleashing a trend that attracts attention: prints with purpose.

Firms like Valentino included in their Spring-Summer 2023 parade stamped parts and makeup with your logo, highlighting individuality. Chanel presented a chic blouse with some iconic moments from Mademoiselle Coco, and classic Burberry checks graced an entire catwalk.

Now, we must return to the great moment of style that introduced Jenny from Blackpinkbecause it is just what the street style I was waiting. for that effect a la mode combined some waders in black —the infallible ones of autumn—.

She completed the outfit with a beauty look of impact. She painted her nails in pastel colors and with the logo of the French firm (a small preview of what we will see next summer). She gathered her hair up in a high ponytail and left fine locks that accentuated the lines of the face. Her natural makeup did the rest.