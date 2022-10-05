BLACKPINK’s Jennie is Kristen Stewart’s best friend and this PHOTO proves it

Jennyrapper and leader of BLACKPINKhas become known for her musical talent, but also for her style of dressing, as she is one of the ambassadors of the prestigious brand chanell. In fact, she was recently present at the fashion week that took place in the city of Pariswhere she was captured with actress Kristen Stewart and here we tell you what happened.

Kristen Stewart and Jennie together for Chanel

sing it from “ONLY“was sitting next to the American actress, Kristen Stewartwho is known for participating in films like “Charlie’s Angels“Between women“or your recent job”crimes of the future“. In the images that circulate on the network, both celebrities can be seen sitting in the first row of the event of the French fashion house, chanell.

In fact, Jennie, who wore a beautiful white outfit with blue and pink decorations, smiled when talking to the interpreter, who in turn posed in a black dress from the brand chanell. “How do I get over Kristen and Jennie getting back together”, “I don’t know if I want to be Kristen or Jennie” and “Jennie and Kristen are already comadres”, were some of the comments from fans of BLACKPINKwho are known as BLINKS.

Are they close friends?

In October 2021, the two had the opportunity to meet at another fashion event headed by chanell. Back then, the girls posed together for a selfie and bragged about how happy they were to have met. In that photo, Jennie showed off a red dress and accessories from the French fashion house, while the “twilight“He wore a pink and black suit from the same brand.

In addition, during the party they both had fun and talked together, because a photo where they were caught laughing went viral on networks, so it is common for them to have become close after this. “How good they look together,” commented a user at the time.

It should be noted that, kristen Y Jenny They are ambassadors of the famous fashion house and both usually pose in outfits of that brand for various events or commercials. In fact, for this common reason that they are frequent in the events of chanellwhich was founded by Coco Chanel.

