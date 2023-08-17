BLACKPINK’s Jennie stuns the world in Calvin Klein

In their most recent campaign, Calvin Klein channeled the sensuality of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who didn’t hesitate to pose for the camera with great confidence in a photo shoot.

to the beat ofjust Dance‘By Lady Gaga, Jennie stole everyone’s heart with a stunning look (thanks to the smokey eye).

Dressed in a black blazer and head-to-toe jeans and a white Calvin Klein top, she walked confidently in pointed-toe shoes as if she was walking a fashion runway.

The video is accompanied by photographs that show in more detail some of the garments from the brand’s new collection.

Spin that record babe. Let the sound dominate you. by Jenny in the new campaign @inezandvinoodh, pic.twitter.com/3KdbM436cr —CalvinKlein (@CalvinKlein) 14 August 2023

The first has a more neutral and smooth style, while the second has fine lace detailing and transparencies on the sides of both pieces; Both the sets are black.

Another photo shows Jenny sitting on a black chair, dressed in a beige two-piece outfit.

Some fans and clothing brands have dubbed Jennie the ‘It Girl’ and this can be seen in her carefree and elegant style.

with details’Jenny in private vs in public’Calvin Klein takes a look at the interview they conducted as part of the campaign.

The interview is available on the brand’s YouTube page.

A few months back, the South Korean rapper released a collection with Calvin Klein that only took minutes to sell out.

To celebrate the occasion, the brand held an event in Seoul, which was attended by celebrities such as Jungkook of BTS, actor Hwang In-yep and Kazuha of Le Seraphim.

Jenny on personal vs. public. what would you ask? pic.twitter.com/lKYJbpKK5k —CalvinKlein (@CalvinKlein) 14 August 2023

(with information from social networks)