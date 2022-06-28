Blackpink’s Lisa Rocks Shorts And Halter Top For A Night Out

lisa from blackpink had a very successful stay in Paris. First, we saw her sitting front row with Anne Hathaway at the Bvlgari High Jewelry show, wearing the most exciting electric yellow dress of the season. But no stop in the City of Light is truly complete without a night out. What do you wear to enjoy the nightlife in Paris? Lisa wears Celine, naturally.

Since 2020, the Thai singer Lisa has been the image of the French firm by Hedi Slimane, embodying that classic Parisian aesthetic that characterizes the fashion house with a rocker twist (typical of Slimane). The traditional equestrian signs of Celine are opposed to the fabrics of sequinsthe skin effect, the straight jeans and the platform tennis. The blackpink member she appropriates these style codes and makes them her own, making each look express her personality. On his most recent overnight adventure, she wore a monochrome look from head to toe that will be your inspiration to visit all the terraces this summer.

How are the shorts and sequined halter top worn by Lisa from Blackpink

With a halter cut and an open back, these are the trending blouses this summer 2022: bathed in sequins. This design will never go out of style and will always make you look polished. lisa from blackpink combine this seductive top with some shorts fitted classics with the brand’s Totême belt model, an elegant design. Slung over her shoulder, she carries the hand bag most versatile of them all: Teen Besace Triomphe leather in a shimmery finish that goes great with both outfits to go out at night as with jeans Y oversized bags to go to the office.

In addition, the Thai singer took off the bob haircut that he wore a few days ago and replaced it with some long wavy hair extensions and a fringe split in half. Of course, without changing the blonde tone that he has been wearing for a while. We can’t stop talking about glam either, because it’s all the inspiration you need for a night out, a discreet smokey eye in gray tones, even skina touch of gloss on lips, and nothing else.