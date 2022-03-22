BLACKPINK’s Lisa will participate in the next Bulgari campaign with Zendaya | BLINK | Lalisa in Italy | BVLGARI presents: Magnificent Naruto | Asian culture

After the participation of BLACKPINK At Paris Fashion Week 2022, the girls dazzled during the fashion show of their respective brands, as each one has become an icon in this industry. Although Lisa did not attend said event, she did appear at Bulgari’s house in Rome.

Since the entrance of the singer of “Money” and some publications of the CEO of the brand, Jean-Christophe Babin, BLINK started the rumor that Lisa he would perform with Zendaya for new Bulgari promotions.

Lisa and Zendaya commercial for Bulgari

On March 21, 2022, Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgarian, published a video on her personal Instagram account, where Lisa appears touring the house of the brand and observing the precious stones used to create the jewelry. In the text she confirmed that the singer of “Lalisa” will participate in the upcoming campaign with “Euphoria” actress Zendaya.

It will also have the presence of Priyanka Chopra, actress and singer from India. Similarly, Babin indicated that she will be a European celebrity that remains to be confirmed.

At the moment no further details have been provided about this commercial. However, it is known that the possible name of the film will be “BVLGARI presents: Magnificent narute”, according to the rumors that it has created BLINK. The brand is expected to report more regarding the collaboration with Lisa.

Video with Lisa from BLACKPINK from the CEO of Bulgari. Photo: Instagram

Lisa at the Bulgari house

Lisa arrived at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Italy on March 15, where she was greeted by her fans, who trended #LalisaRomana, just like “Lisa in Eternal City.” The singer was in the luxury house of Bulgari to observe the jewels of the new collections of the brand. Later, he shared a special moment with his fans and danced to the rhythm of “Lalisa”. She was touched by the love she received from BLINK.