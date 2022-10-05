BLACKPINK’s Rosé has a romantic dinner in Europe with a beautiful girl

Rosé is without a doubt one of the most popular idols of the moment, after debuting in BLACKPINKthe Australian singer managed to get millions of fans around the world and after her solo debut with her album “-R-“, she established herself as one of the great figures of KPOP worldwide.

During Sunday, October 2, the interpreter of “Hard To Love” was caught having a romantic dinner in a luxurious restaurant in the city of Paris, France. She was accompanied by nothing more and nothing less than a series of world stars such as haley bieberRosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anja Rubik and actress Zoe Kravitz.

It turned into a beautiful girls’ night. Undoubtedly the popularity of Rose It has grown dramatically abroad and over time, it is very common to see it sharing a room with world stars such as Bella Poarch, Nicki Minaj, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift. She now adding Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to her friends list.

Hailey was very close to Rosé all night, even after dinner they went to another place together, where they became much closer, establishing a beautiful friendship. BLACKPINK fans better known as BLINK’sthey are very excited that their idol has many friends and is happy.