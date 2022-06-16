Blackpink’s Rosé shines from the hand of Tiffany & Co. and its new jewelry

The K-pop star and other celebrities attended the new jewelry display. By: Irais M. JUN. 14. 2022

Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images Rosé on the blue carpet at the opening of Vision & Virtuosity.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Blackpink’s Rosé was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the opening of Vision & VirtuosityTiffany & Co exhibition During the event, the K-pop singer stood out in a white dress from Rokh’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and pieces from the brand’s Colors of Nature collection.

Among the jewels that Rosé wore from Tiffany it was impossible to take your eyes off the pendant on the neck, piece that combined perfectly with the singer’s earrings, ring and bracelet. The look It was accessorized with a half-up hairstyle and platinum blonde hair.

During the party, which was held at the Saatchi Gallery in London, The Blackpink star caught up with Florence Pugh and Gal Gadot, actresses who are also ambassadors for Tiffany Co., and Mark Ronson.

Among other attendees who walked the blue carpet was also Simone Ashley, from Bridgerton, another unmissable character during the event.