Blackpink’s Rosé shines from the hand of Tiffany & Co. and its new jewelry
The K-pop star and other celebrities attended the new jewelry display.
By: Irais M.
Rosé on the blue carpet at the opening of Vision & Virtuosity.
Blackpink’s Rosé was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the opening of Vision & VirtuosityTiffany & Co exhibition During the event, the K-pop singer stood out in a white dress from Rokh’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and pieces from the brand’s Colors of Nature collection.
Among the jewels that Rosé wore from Tiffany it was impossible to take your eyes off the pendant on the neck, piece that combined perfectly with the singer’s earrings, ring and bracelet. The look It was accessorized with a half-up hairstyle and platinum blonde hair.
During the party, which was held at the Saatchi Gallery in London, The Blackpink star caught up with Florence Pugh and Gal Gadot, actresses who are also ambassadors for Tiffany Co., and Mark Ronson.
Among other attendees who walked the blue carpet was also Simone Ashley, from Bridgerton, another unmissable character during the event.
Vision & Virtuositythe exhibition marking 185 years of Tiffany & Co., will remain at the London gallery until August 19. Rosé, a proud global K-pop and brand ambassador, recently participated in the campaign for the Tiffany HardWear collection. The singer is definitely an icon of current fashion.