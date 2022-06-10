BLACKPINK’s Rosé was shown with Gal Gadot and Florence Pugh, and drove her fans crazy

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

BLAKCPINK’s Rosé was recorded with Gal Gadot and Florence Pugh

The singer made an appearance at the “Vision and Virtuosity” exhibition of Tiffany & Co., for whom she works as a global ambassador, and turned heads in a cut-out white dress. There, she met several of the most influential personalities of recent times, from the actress, Ayaka Miyoshi, the YouTuber, Paola Locatelli, the singer-songwriter and DJ, Mark Ronson, the chairman and CEO of Tiffany & Co., Anthony Leru, and the executive vice president of the brand, Alexander Arnault.

Nevertheless, BLINK, the fans of BLACKPINK, They were crazy about the stories that the idol shared on her personal Instagram account, which showed her with wonder-woman Y Black Widow, with whom she is seen sharing a closeness in front of the camera.

image.png BLAKCPINK’s Rosé was recorded alongside Gal Gadot and Florence Pugh.

On April 21, 2021, Tiffany & Co. revealed that the singer was chosen as the brand’s new global ambassador. In addition, they commented that Rose will start activities model with the digital campaign for the collection “Tiffany HardWear 2021“.

own BLACKPINK member He stated that “being part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I feel very honored and excited. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Also, Tiffany & Co. explained that they selected as global ambassador Roseas its bold, unique and modern style and influence matched the identity of Tiffany HardWear.