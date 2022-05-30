BLACKPINK’s Rosé will be in Australia’s Elvis Vogue Magazine by Baz Luhrman | Austin Butler, Nicole Kidman, BLINK | blackpink

Rose of BLACKPINK was part of the Rolling Stone project at the end of May. Thus, she surprised her fans with an exclusive interview, in which they revealed that they were preparing for a comeback and possible world tour for BLINK.

Rosé for Elvis Vogue

The fashion magazine fashion will launch a special edition for the premiere of the movie “Elvis”, which is about the late singer and actor Elvis Presley, also known as ‘The King of Rock and Roll’. In addition, this version is exclusively from the publisher in Australia. The publication is commissioned by the film’s director, Baz Luhrman.

Baz announced that he would release the number for June, along with other guests and through Instagramamong them was Rose, of BLACKPINK. In addition, the film director has called celebrities from the Australian country, such as Nicole Kidman, Priscilla Presley, George Miller, among others. On the cover are Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, actors from the film.

The edition of Vogue Australia It will be special for Rosé because she would be representing the country where she grew up, just like the other guests.

Baz Luhrman and Rose from BLACKPINK

As if that were not enough, the director of “Elvis” follows the official account of Rose of BLACKPINK on Instagram since May 28. This would also confirm that the k-pop singer is in this ambitious project for the fashion magazine fashion .

BLINK prepares for Rosé en Vogue

The fanbases of the interpreter of “On the ground” have prepared a project for the official launch of the magazine. To do this, they are asking users to use the hashtag “ELVIS VOGUE x ROSE” when the digital version is released on June 6.

Rosé for the cover of ELLE Korea

