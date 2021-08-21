BlackRock ETF: invested $ 384 million in bitcoin mining

BlackRock ETFs have substantially entered bitcoin mining with a stake in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), for a total value of almostthe 384 million dollars.

According to Forbes, it appears that BlackRock, the $ 8 billion New York-based global investment giant, wants to invest in the world of bitcoin mining.

And in fact, the document filed last June 30 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that BlackRock ETFs hold 6.71% in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and 6.61% in Riot Blockchain (RIOT).

This is an investment of $ 207 million in MARA shares and $ 176 million in RIOT shares.

Blackrock in the crypto world

On the other hand, it is not new that BlackRock is interested in the world of crypto. Just last April 2021 the acquisition of the multinational company of 37 contracts CME bitcoin futures o Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Specifically, these were the CME Bitcoin FUT MAR21 XCME 20210326, which expired on March 26, 2021. From what emerged, the investment had been equal to 6.5 million dollars, which is an average price of about $ 35,000 for BTC, while the value at their maturity was about 9.8 million dollars.

BlackRock ETF and bitcoin mining

Among Blackrock’s hundreds of hedge funds and ETFs, its iShares Russell 2000 ETF indices and its iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector own the shares of crypto-mining companies. In particular, BlackRock’s iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds more shares of MARA and RIOT than any other ETF.

BlackRock’s new choice to participate in a bitcoin mining company is part of one of the latest big trends in traditional financial institutions in want to expose itself in crypto by focusing on miners based in the United States.

Among the many reasons, surely there is the fact that in the last three weeks revenues from bitcoin mining are grown significantly. Profits are more than doubled, going from $ 0.17 per day for THash / s on July 27 to over $ 0.4 in mid-August.

This undoubtedly happened for the increase in the price of BTC and the relative bonus for miners if quantified in $, and also thanks to the adaptation of the algorithm to the mining difficulty dropped to its lowest peak of the year.

An adjustment that also sees the 2 companies chosen by BlackRock benefit enormously, especially if we consider theelimination of competitors on Chinese territory (due to restrictive ban in China this year).

The support of big investors wants to reward crypto-miners from other countries, just like the BlackRock ETF that has chosen to invest in the shares of Marathon, based in Las Vegas, Nevada and Riot based near Denver, Colorado. .

The Bitcoin ETF issue in the United States

Remaining in the United States, another discourse is that relating to Bitcoin ETFs, those that are directly connected to the crypto asset.

Indeed, the SEC continues to postpone all bitcoin ETF approval requests for at least two years.

Among the various cases, there is the request for Wisdom Tree which was originally filed with the SEC on March 26 but postponed multiple times, most recently last month.

The justification for continuous postponement is always that of want further comments, especially on how to ensure that a bitcoin ETF would not be susceptible to manipulation or how applicants can prevent fraudulent acts.

Despite this, requests continue to arrive on the SEC table, and for some crypto players, approval has only become a matter of time. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO expressly has affirmed what a given the continued interest of institutional investors on bitcoin, the SEC could begin to approve them as early as the end of this 2021.