BlackRock Says Ukraine War Will Give Crypto Adoption Further Boost

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

BlackRock CEO, Larry Finck, claimed that Russia was cut off from the world’s capital markets. He did so in a letter addressed to the company’s shareholders in which he also highlighted that the invasion could end up accelerating digital currencies as a tool to settle international transactions, since the conflict turns upside down the momentum of globalization of the last three decades.

The world’s largest asset managerFink said that the war will push countries to reassess dependence on foreign exchange, and that BlackRock is studying digital currencies and the “stablecoins” or stable cryptocurrencies due to growing customer interest.

Bitcoin operates this Thursday, at noon in Argentina, at USD 44,800 per unit, after having touched a floor close to USD 37,000 on March 7.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization that we have experienced in the last three decades,” Fink wrote.

“A carefully designed global digital payments system can improve the settlement of international transactions, while reducing the risk of money laundering and corruption”, explained the influential investor.

The tone seems to be different from May of last year, when Fink raised some concerns around volatility and said that it is too early to determine if cryptocurrencies are just a speculative trading tool.

In the letter published this Thursday, the president and CEO of the asset manager for USD 10,000 million He said that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has put an end to the forces of globalization of the last 30 years.

Fink noted that due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, countries could reconfigure supply chains abroad.

It is expected that the impact of conflict on supply chains -already hit in the last two years by the coronavirus crisis- contributes to the inflationary pressures that are pushing global central banks to tighten their monetary policies and reverse the accommodative measures prompted by COVID-19.

Fink explained that the central banks are grappling with a dilemma they hadn’t faced in decades, having to choose between living with a high inflation or curb activity economy to contain price pressures.

In a very volatile March, so cryptocurrencies recovered prices with amplitude, when the main world stock markets tried to rebound after the heavy losses recorded the day before by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In any case, the markets continue to be exposed to a stage of full uncertainty in the face of the evolution of this geopolitical crisis.

The BlackRock logo at its offices in New York (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

There would be an additional basis for this escalation in the valuations of virtual currencies that, due to its magnitude, does not cease to surprise. It happens that the recent Western sanctions mainly affect the Russian financial and technological sectorbut would have broader consequences that would drive more widespread adoption of “crypto” to facilitate trading.

Central banks grapple with the dilemma of choosing between living with high inflation or curbing activity

In that sense, the Russian invasion of Ukraine will reshape the economy and will further fuel inflation by prompting companies to pull out of their global supply chains, BlackRock's chief executive has warned.

While the immediate result had been Russia’s complete isolation from financial markets, Fink predicted that “companies and governments will also look more broadly at their dependence on other nations. This can lead companies to make more operations suppliers of the country itself or from neighboring countries.

Fink predicted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would affect the transition to cleaner energy in the short term.

“A large-scale reorientation of supply chains it will be inherently inflationary,” Fink wrote, in a wide-ranging ten-page letter that also addressed the invasion’s effect on the energy transition and cryptocurrencies, and updated investors on BlackRock’s business lines and the reopening of its main offices.

The letter did not mention any specific countries that would be affected by the changes, but Fink wrote that “Mexico, Brazil, United States or the manufacturing centers in the Southeast Asian could benefit”.

“A carefully designed global digital payment system can improve the settlement of international transactions”, confided the BlackRock guru

According Financial Timesother investors have argued that the latter group could replace chinawhere BlackRock launched a suite of retail investment products last year.

In another vein, Fink advocated that BlackRock’s investee companies do more to address the climate change. His letter predicted that the Russian invasion would affect the transition to cleaner energy. Initially, the search for alternatives to Russian oil and natural gas “inevitably will slow progress of the world to zero [emisiones] net in the short term,” he wrote.

The war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia turned countries to look for new suppliers to supply themselves

“In the longer term, I think recent events will actually speed up the shift to greener energy sources” because higher fossil fuel prices they would do financially competitive a wider range of renewable energieswrote.

Although climate activists want investors to avoid fossil fuels altogether, Fink rejected this approach, as he did in his January letter to CEOs. “BlackRock maintains its commitment to help customers navigate the energy transition. This includes continuing to work with the hydrocarbon companies,” she wrote.

Fink does not rule out that the rise in oil prices will make a wider range of renewable energies more competitive

“To ensure continued affordable energy prices during the transition, fossil fuels such as natural gas will be important as a transition fuel”, he estimated.

In one of his first comments on cryptocurrencies, Fink drew attention to the "potential impact of the Ukraine war on accelerating digital currencies".

