BlackRock’s recipe for changing capitalism: fewer divisions and more sustainability

Changing capitalism is possible, or maybe not. Several times it has been heard that the most virtuous development model that the Sapiens know, not the one free from negative externalities such as the sharpening of inequalities, needs to be revised. After the Dot-com crisis, after Lehman Brothers, and even now with Covid-19. The last on the list to propose a more responsible capitalism is Larry Fink, number one at BlackRock, the largest global asset manager, with over $ 10 trillion under management. However, the path towards this goal appears long and not free from obstacles.

There is an appointment that the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic has made less exciting than usual. With the World Economic Forum (Wef) for the second year in virtual form, bankers and economists cannot discuss vis-a-vis Fink’s latest letter to investors. Or rather, to the managing directors. An event that kept the Gotha of world finance busy for at least two full days in Davos. “At the base of capitalism there is a constant ‘reinventing itself’; in order not to risk being supplanted by new competitors, companies must continually evolve, hand in hand with the world around them. The pandemic has, so to speak, turbo-charged almost all companies with an evolution of the operating environment that was already underway, ”writes Fink. While it is true that the health emergency, which is still underway, has accelerated several changes that were already underway, it is equally true that much needs to be done outside the financial circles as well. Especially by looking at the poorest countries, so that the pandemic is an opportunity for development based on the awareness of the benefits that the West has, and not yet another opportunity to put one’s head in the (golden) sand.

Fink’s recipe is articulated along four main axes, from work to recourse to risk capital, passing through the sustainability of investments and activism on the boards of directors. The first chapter, according to the CEO of BlackRock, is about the new world of work. “No relationship has been more affected by the pandemic than the one between employers and employees. As of today, employees around the world expect more from their employers. Companies that create better and more innovative environments for workers are in fact experiencing lower levels of turnover and higher returns, ”writes Fink. This means fewer atypical contracts, more space for the family, more protection for fragile workers, more corporate welfare. Because, as also recalled yesterday by the British NGO Oxfam, the well-being of employees also, and above all, passes from the acceptance that one is an integral part of an entrepreneurial reality that also takes care of personal affections. This element has become even more central between lockdown and quarantines.

Then, the second point, dedicated by Fink to the new sources of capital that fuel the market disruption. According to the CEO of BlackRock, “the explosion in the availability of capital over the past four decades is fueling a dynamic landscape of innovation with an abundance of disruptive startups seeking to overthrow market leaders.” Against this backdrop, BlackRock “would like to see the companies in which it invests on behalf of its clients evolve and grow so as to generate attractive returns for decades to come.” And here, the point may conflict with the previous one. How to manage the digital transition, or rather disruption, without collateral damage? Easy to say (or write), more complicated to do. One solution, which requires a lot of resources, would be to create an exclusion list for investments in companies that are fallacious in terms of transparency of the processes. Precisely to avoid a new Dot-com bubble, and therefore the dispersion of money that could be dedicated to more virtuous, effective and efficient projects in the long term.

Third point, capitalism and sustainability. And on that aspect, BlackRock has been harshly criticized in recent years. Firstly because it was one of the latest financial companies to embrace the ESG (Environment, social, governance) industry, and secondly because it did so with the same aggressive approach as the newcomers who, however, can count on a history, and assets under management, without competitors. “Every company and every industry will be transformed by the transition to a Net Zero world (zero carbon dioxide emissions, ed). It’s not just startups that can and want to disrupt new industries. Even brave business owners can and should do it. At the same time, governments and companies must ensure that people continue to have access to reliable and affordable energy sources, ”Fink writes in his letter. And it is a call to social partners, states and institutions. Important, especially after a global climate conference, Cop26 in Glasgow, which left many with a bad taste in their mouths. Perhaps, with the support of Fink and BlackRock something could change. And the bugbear of “greenwashing”, the facade environmentalism, could be a memory. The road, however, is still uphill.

Finally, one of the most interesting tips from the BlackRock leader. That is to give customers the opportunity to choose on the Esg votes. “Many people are rethinking their relationships with companies. We see a growing interest among shareholders in the corporate governance of public companies. This is why we are pursuing an initiative, based on the use of technology, to give a growing number of our customers the opportunity to have a say in how proxy votes are cast in the companies where their savings are invested, ”notes Fink. An idea in line with what 70% of global asset managers already do from 2018 to today, regardless of the pandemic. But the signal provided by BlackRock is peculiar to the times. Fink again: “We currently offer this option to some institutional clients, including pension funds that support 60 million people. We are working to expand this universe and we are committed to a future in which every investor – including individuals – will be able to participate in proxy voting processes, if they so wish ”. This last aspect risks, in a positive way, to change capitalism forever. Since every financial analyst repeats it, the new generations are the most attentive to the environment and sustainability, even in terms of direct investments, it is possible that there may be a new season for this sector. More concrete, more real, less social media, less parlor. In other words, less from the first world. Especially because, on Earth, both the first and the third of the world must coexist. BlackRock’s awareness, therefore, could be functional, also in terms of lobbying, to a more sustainable environment. The appointment to judge the actual results is at the next letter.