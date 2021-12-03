BLACKSTAGE: Barbie vs Bratz – MFFashion.com

The Gcds x Bratz campaign in a shot by Aleia (ph. Aleia and Breakfast for dinner creative studio)



The fascination of designers and stylists for the world of dolls and its surroundings is well known. So much so that the iconic Barbie can boast a wardrobe of unique creations ranging from monsieur Christian Dior to Yves Saint Laurent, as he also tells at the exhibition «Barbie: a cultural icon» staged in Las Vegas in recent weeks. In reality, these last few days have seen a dolls battle sui generis unleashed, with two new generation Made in Italy realities dressing Barbie and Bratz with a series of ad hoc creations.

On the one hand the icon of Mattel, which is also preparing to have a film directed by Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie as the protagonist e Ryan Gosling to take on the role of Ken (shooting will start next year). Alessandro Enriquez in fact, she dressed three Barbies and three Kenes with the garments from the spring-summer 2022 collection to tell a special project, linked to the line One of a kind, dedicated to inclusivity and body positivity. At the same time, the toy giant also announced a new collaboration with the rising star of South African fashion, Gert-Johan Coetzee, who has created a collection of 31 pieces ad hoc for Barbie.

On the other hand, the Bratz, unconventional and irreverent, with an immoderate passion for fashion and daughters of the Ninenties, who just this year celebrated their twentieth birthday inspiring a crowd of creatives and designers of the latest generation. But despite the citations between the catwalks and the surroundings two of them, Yasmin And Sasha have chosen to wear garments created ad hoc by Giuliano Calza, creative director of Gcds. Thanks to an agreement with the Mga entertainment Two dolls were launched on the market, part of the Bratz collector line, fully dressed in Gcds clothes and accessories.

Obviously the two dolls are literally snapped up and trigger the collectors’ auctions, thanks to a digital spoiler that sparked the race for the last Bratz. «This project has amused me a lot. With these dolls, I was able to create boundless looks, with which to look at the world through the eyes of children, ”explained Calza. To echo him, Jasmin Larian, creative soul of the Bratz: «Bratz & GCDS encourage diversity, represent everyone and put fashion and culture first. We are really excited about this innovative partnership ». Which does nothing but confirm the Bratz mantra, announced to the world since their birth: “Passion for fashion”. (All rights reserved)