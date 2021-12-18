Blackstone enters the hotels of the Mangia family, investments of 85 million

Mangiàs, a brand owned by the Aeroviaggi Group – the first Italian hotel chain for owned room market share and in the top ten hospitality brands in Italy – has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Blackstone, through the subsidiary Hotel Investment Partners (Hip), the largest resort owner in Southern Europe. The agreement provides for the creation of a newco in joint venture, in which the Mangia family maintains the management of all the hotel facilities and a role of reference shareholder. Object of the new company 6 of the 13 resorts of the Mangiàs collection in Sicily and Sardinia. In detail, the joint venture with Hip includes three hotels located in Sardinia: the Cala Blu and the Marmorata in Santa Teresa Gallura and the Agrustos in Budoni; and three in Sicily: the Brucoli near Syracuse, the Costanza in Selinunte and the Pollina in Cefalù. The six hotels, for a total of over 1,900 rooms, are located in prestigious tourist resorts, the flagship of Made in Italy tourism.

The joint venture will allow investments of approximately 85 million euros over the next few years which will lead to a further enhancement of the resorts – which will continue to operate under the Mangiàs brand – and to their repositioning in the premium segment of the hospitality market.

«We are proud to announce that Blackstone, one of the most important funds in the world, has selected Mangiàs for a partnership that brings Hip to enter the Italian hospitality market for the first time. For us it is an unparalleled opportunity: together we will enhance and give further impetus to the development projects of Aeroviaggi, which is consolidated as a management company, and of our Mangiàs brand »declared Marcello Mangia, President of Aeroviaggi Spa.

© All rights reserved