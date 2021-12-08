Blacktail is a mysterious story of witches between occult and Slavic folklore | Tried

The frenzied search for novelty must always accompany the player’s curiosity, often on the verge of drowning in mare magnum of games all too equal to themselves for fear of daring or proposing something really different. The announcement of Blacktail it came quietly, and few actually remember this worklet alone what topics it dealt with.

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX Type: action-adventure Exit date: Developer: The Parasight Distributor: The Parasight

The Parasight is a Polish development studio made up of former developers of titles such as Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch And The Medium, therefore it is quite simple to do the logical association and understand that they are almost all Bloober Team veterans who have decided to embark on a new adventure.

However, their previous works do not deceive you, because Blacktail looks very different from the psychological survival horror the team has worked on in the past. In addition to the game mechanics, it is the spirit that is different, and ultimately also the genre, which however maintains some obscure elements of great interest.

Blacktail is the black soul of Slavic folklore

Blacktail is an open world first person adventure that escapes the mania of expanding the world proposed for the sole purpose of filling it with superabundant and not at all significant missions. On the contrary, he prefers to creep somewhere between a vision that includes freely explorable macro areas and an approach more oriented towards the sandbox structure. It is undoubtedly a more intimate and intimate work, if you like, above all by virtue of the story it will tell.

The views are already very characteristic and unique.

In Blacktail the player will play Baba Yaga, an elusive figure of Slavic folklore and with rather debated origins. In fact, it should be considered that around it, over the centuries and even in recent years, various theories have been elaborated and different declinations have inevitably arisen on appearance, work and inclinations (all in all malevolent and rarely close to noble purposes). The versions of the stories differ according to the country that narrates the deeds, and between Russia, Poland and Serbia there are tangible differences in the perception that one has of the monstrous old woman with magical powers.

Blacktail he does not want to disavow the most popular version of Baba Yaga, which is in fact that of a witch, let alone fully embrace the more spiteful and decidedly less threatening Polish version. Here, then, is that the protagonist of the game will be a sixteen-year-old accused of witchcraft and hastily expelled from the Slavic society of the early Middle Ages. But there is more than a mystery that cloaks the story: his memories will emerge in the form of spirits that haunt the Earth, while in the background a grim family story is drawn, which also puts the girl’s sister in the middle.

The session we tested, lasting about an hour, hinted at a dualism that will be better explored in the full game. And among ghostly silhouettes to follow along shaded clearings, and sibylline thoughts that flash in Baba Yaga’s head, the feeling is that Blacktail can really focus strongly on the story, which unfolds in small steps and with the right rhythms. In fact, consider that in the build made available there was never the risk that the plot was diluted by long missions that almost made you forget the real reason why we were there.

On the contrary, everything is very rhythmic and at every highlight there is always little information that gives a clearer shape to the game world, to the protagonist’s experience and to all those narrative elements deliberately overshadowed. Interesting is the possibility of deciding, through some targeted choices to be made at specific times, the inclination of one’s own morality, which we hope will include good grayscale and credible consequences development.

At the moment it is not possible to make evaluations in this sense, and everything we have witnessed is linked to relationships with non-player characters or warning phrases that prelude to a break in certain inscrutable balances. Basically, however, Baba Yaga can act for the good of others and the Earth, but also be stained with sins that could change the attitude of supporting actors and even some opponents.

A look at the skill menu.

Gameplay

Blacktail is essentially a first-person action adventure that doesn’t involve the use of conventional firearms. Baba Yaga will simply have a bow with him, while the arrows you will have to make your own by collecting twigs and combining them with the feathers of the birds scattered around. You can shoot them quickly, charging the shot or further enhancing it with a sort of magic touch. Furthermore, by collecting special flowers from the hedges and the strange objects dropped by enemies, it will be possible to create potions that will help you during the battles.

We specify that it is not a survival game that forces you to collect what is good for you, expanding the game times to excess; in reverse, Blacktail manages hunting and exploration sessions well and without too much pressure, definitely expanded and useful to deepen the so-called lore (already quite intriguing) and discover the location of the hidden treasures.

We had not yet seen a witch (?) With a bow.

By recovering the lost recipes you can then prepare elixirs at the cauldrons, so as to unlock skills directly from a large menu and take advantage of you during fights and boss fights. We faced a not too demanding one, being able to also use a sort of quick dodge to quickly avoid attacks and quickly counter with our trusty bow. In the full game you will also have the opportunity to experiment with lures and the iconic enchanted broom, thus choosing how to adapt your style of play.

Although the game is released only on PC and on the new consoles, structurally it appears anchored to a management that is anything but modern, with primary and secondary missions that can be completed in a rather short time and sometimes even without straying too far from the main path . It will be to evaluate how important the opening will be along the adventure or if there will be important evolutions in this sense, but the impression is that Blacktail all in all want to avoid dispersions or delays, while guaranteeing (according to the developers) at least fifteen hours of entertainment.

Despite having provided us with a pre-alpha (which is very rare, in all honesty), the game is already very solid and without technical or performance uncertainties. Despite the very good state in which it is located Blacktail, already better than many complete productions, we prefer not to express ourselves on global quality, because it would be unfair to a product that still has several stages of development ahead of it.

Instead, what we want to say is that Blacktail has great charm and a very special atmosphere, because while dealing with obscure and anything but cheerful themes, it has a pleasant graphic style and vivid colors that almost counterbalance the story being told. And not least are some curtains with some strange and decidedly unusual characters. We will keep an eye on the work of the Bloober Team veterans and in the coming months we will tell you if it will be a real surprise that should not be underestimated.