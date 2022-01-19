Blackwind, review – Nerd4.life

The following is the Blackwind review, the latest title from Catania Drakkar Dev. After cutting their teeth on mobile platforms, the Sicilian studio has gained a good experience with home systems with War Tech Fighters, a space action in which the protagonist was a mech that looked like it came out of an episode of Robotech. A distant relative, tired of floating in the cosmos, has decided to land on an alien planet to resolve a pending issue between greedy terrestrial settlers and indigenous forms of more or less biological life. Obviously the plot is not this, but the substance does not change because at the center of the action remains an exoskeleton equipped with artificial intelligence and controlled by a kid. However, the perspective changes, with a camera that is no longer positioned behind the robot, but from a bird’s eye view and above all the nature of the game changes. For Blackwind, Drakkar has decided to dust off the mechanics of one of his greatest hits for smartphones, namely Clash Of Puppets, which are the same as isometric actions such as Bastion, Hades or the Halo Spartan series. An insidious territory, where it is necessary to come up with some original ideas in order not to end up in oblivion in a few weeks.

Framing and control system to be reviewed A melee attack against a robotic monster In search of this goal, the shootings (which act as the backbone of the title) are accompanied by typically platform sections often seasoned with environmental puzzles. Some of these are well thought out and require the synergy between the armor and a drone that is normally inside it but which can be detached to access inaccessible areas. The levels alternate (too) schematically between external locations, in which there is apparently greater freedom of movement, and the interiors of hangars and laboratories, where narrow corridors lead to slightly larger rooms. It happens, perhaps a little too often, that you have to retrace your steps, perhaps after finding upgrades for the mech, to pass areas that were initially inaccessible. One immediately realizes that one of the most critical aspects of Blackwind is the camera management that in some points he gets so close to the protagonist that he cannot see what is around him. Situations that you can manage with the minimap, but it is a pity that this useful function is only available in the “closed” levels, while in the open ones you have to rely exclusively on your own interpretative spirit. So the risk of getting lost is just around the corner: we happened to spend ten minutes looking for a path in the woods before being able to find it. To aggravate the picture, there are phases in which a millimeter precision in the jumps is necessary: ​​a circumstance that in itself can lead to frustration, even more so when it is combined with dancing shots and a control system that in these situations proves to be imprecise. . Nor does it help the fact that, in some cases (fortunately sporadic), the resurrection checkpoints require you to repeat some delicate steps.

Satisfying action, a little less customization An alien portal Overcoming these non-negligible defects, Blackwind proves to be engaging and immediate from the first start. It is useless to waste too much time explaining the plot (vaguely inspired by that of the recent Claire De Lune): it is little more than a pretext to set fire to the powders. The mech has three types of attack principal. Enemies can be dealt with hand-to-hand, thanks to energy blades that come out of the arms, or at a distance. From the right hand it can fire laser beams, while from the shoulders of guided missiles which however require the accumulation of specific energy globes in order to be launched. As you go on, the arsenal is enriched with a berserk mode, defensive shields and a series of combinations to be made with the white weapon (yellow, in this case) that allow, for example, to stun aliens or to carry out bloody “fatalities”. Enemies and environments (extremely destructible) also drop spheres of other colors: the green ones are the only way to restore the energy bar, while the blue ones feed a “wallet” to be emptied in the aforementioned check-points which also act as points of fast travel. Unfortunately, the enhancement ofexoskeleton it is not as satisfying as is required of this type of games: in the first few hours we were able to reach the maximum level of the secondary attack which is the one that is used most frequently. Apart from a few skins, moreover, there is no possibility to customize the visual rendering of the exoskeleton, and it is a shame because it would have opened the door to different types of approaches to battles. The variety of enemies is only decent, despite this it is well distributed during the evolution of the game, helping to gradually but constantly raise the level of challenge. Most are shot down with the fire of the secondary weapon (but sometimes you tend to lose the pointer, a little too small), but in the most crowded situations you have to use all the firepower available, especially during duels. with the “bosses” who preside over certain points and which are destroyed only by approaching to make the final move.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Operating system: Windows 11 Pro

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Memory: 32 GB of RAM

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel Core i5-4690K (3.5 GHz)

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 3 GB of available space Recommended requirements Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Multiplayer and longevity Shoot from all sides From a technical point of view, Blackwind thrives on ups and downs. Among the most successful aspects are explosions and weapon feedback: the destructive power of the mech is well transmitted to the player’s eyes thanks to a clever game of “vibration” of the shot. Too bad perhaps for the excessive agility during the jumps and shots that does not go very well with the slow and inexorable pace of the walk. The section audio it’s terrible: a couple of repeating tracks ad nauseam will make you want to turn off the music after a few minutes, but the dubbing (in English only) and sound effects are also pretty scholastic. The level design, as initially written, would have deserved a less rigid schematic and a greater level of detail. Overall, however, Drakkar’s game looks more than dignified. There is an “asymmetric” local multiplayer mode, as a second controller can take command of the drone only; unfortunately there is no other way to play the game in company. The longevity of Blackwind is good, easily exceeding ten hours on a normal difficulty level. The title still has some bugs: sometimes it happens that the protagonist “gets stuck” in some corner of the map, and that the program does not memorize the preferences regarding the screen resolution. Details which should be corrected quickly and which did not affect the formulation of the final judgment.