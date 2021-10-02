Blade Runner 2049 and Doctor Sleep, the curse of the sequels continues?

Blade Runner 2049 and Doctor Sleep, the analysis of the sequels of two cult of the eighties that did not have success at the box-office

Often some films become important cult for a generation; it’s about films with a huge success with audiences such as Top Gun (1986) or the case of flops that are rediscovered many years later like Tron (1982). So the big majors try to revitalize these “Possible (new) franchises” with new stories; often these sequels turn out to be flops despite a good reception from the critics.

It is the case of Blade Runner 2049 by Denis Villenueve and of Doctor Sleep by Mike Flanagan, followed by two well-known cult of the Eighties; respectively Blade Runner by Ridley Scott And Shining by Stanley Kubrick. Although they belong to two different genres; the former is a philosophical and sci-fi film while the latter a horror-thriller, they share the trait of having had little luck at the box-office and having been released after more than 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 by Denis Villenueve; the “best science fiction film of 2000” explores the world of Scott and Dick



Blade Runner 2049 was born with the intention of continuing the story in the world created by Philip K. Dick and brought to the big screen by Ridley Scott with Harrison Ford. The original had little success at the box office but was rediscovered thanks to vhs and dvds, becoming a science fiction classic. In 2011, Scott confirmed that he was working on a sequel to Blade Runner and in 2015 Canadian director Denis Villenueve signed the contract to direct the film. Harrison Ford returned to the cast and they joined Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Ana de Arnas, Silvia Hoeks and Dave Bautista with the release set for 6 October 2017. Unfortunately, despite the excellent reviews from critics, the film did not interest the general public by scrapping 259 million dollars (as reported by Box Office Mojo) against a budget of 150 million (produced by Alcyon and distributed by Sony Pictures in the USA and by Warner Bros in the rest of the world).

A title like Blade Runner 2049 it is not suited to be marketed as a blockbuster; despite the high budget, it is a philosophical and personal film where Villenueve shows his love for that world created by Dick and Scott. The city of Los Angeles with its neon lights, ubiquitous technology, the police department and the “blade runners” follow Scott’s legacy as well as the costumes where the taste for the eighties meets oriental aesthetics. The world of Blade Runner 2049 it is the same as the original not influenced by the events of the late twentieth century (the first was set in 2019 but came out in 1982).

The mass audience avoided this film because they were not interested, Blade Runner 2049 And “A film for the few” as well as Scott’s original. We do not have action scenes or car chases that appeal to the general public, the whole film invites viewers to reflect on topics such as technological progress, the human-robot relationship, climate change, pollution and the rebellion of the car. This is alternated with landscapes made by the photographer Roger Deakins as the Sooty, rainy and neon-lit Los Angeles or the great desert on the edge of the metropolis or the abandoned city of Las Vegas with its decaying hotels where only loneliness and rubble reigns that allow the viewer to enter a “new world”.

Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, between the world of Stephen King and the legacy of Stabley Kubrick (watch out for spoilers)

The case is different Doctor Sleep, a film born as a film adaptation of the novel of the same name published by Stephen King in 2013. The story stars an adult Danny Torrance who has become an alcoholic due to the events of the Overlook Hotel. He later meets the young Abra, a child with the power of glitter but will have to contend with her “Rose Cylinder” and his coven of “Hunters of shimmer”.

We know the best-selling author never rated Stanley Kubrick’s film “Seeing him far from his novel from a content point of view” and for this reason the task of Flanagan’s film is very difficult: unite the world created by King with Kubrick’s aesthetics and interpretation (on the other hand, the only adaptation of The Shining is that of Kubrick excluding the homonymous TV series produced by King himself) thus creating a “spiritual sequel”. Despite Warner Bros’ confidence in the project, Flanagan’s abilities and cast with Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Fergurson, the film (released on November 3, 2019 in the USA and October 31 in Italy) was not successful. With a budget of 45 million, Doctor Sleep finished its run in theaters with around $ 72 million.

Doctor Sleep has the defect of not being able to find a certain position, tries to connect King’s story but adapting it to Kubrick’s interpretation, so he wobbles between two “different works”. The changes to bring her closer to Kubrick’s way of thinking had a lot of influence on the adaptation, for example Dick Halloran who is alive in the novel, here is a “ghost” who introduces himself to Danny or the case of the finale where the protagonist breaks the boiler and blows up the Overlook because at the end of The Shining the hotel was still standing (while in King’s novel the Overlook explodes due to a boiler and in the sequel there are only the rubble).

In short, it is a film that has attracted more fans of the “King of Horror” rather than cinephiles and Kubrick fans who consider the story ended with the story of Jack Torrance.

The two cases analyzed testify how very often Hollywood tries to give new life to old films by proposing sequels or prequels (regardless of the quality of the final result) but often these operations are not successful since those cults do not have as large an audience as imagined by the executives and producers themselves.

Cover image source: from @JTEmoviethinks tweet