Blade Runner 2049 for Villeneuve was a miracle

Blade Runner 2049 was released in theaters on October 5, 2017

Blade Runner 2049, feature film directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Dunes) and written by Michael Green with Hampton Fancher, was certainly one of the most incredible cinematic bets of recent years: returning after a long time to the cinema bringing a sequel to a masterpiece like that of Ridley Scott, released in 1982, was certainly a courageous choice and, in some ways, even too ambitious. Despite the warm welcome from the public and critics (and also from the world of awards, with two Oscar obtained), the film did not gross that much, taking into account that the marketing alone had cost a whopping 300 million dollars, never actually returned.

In a recent interview for IndieWire, Denis Villeneuve himself spoke about this fact, stating that Blade Runner 2049 it was a miracle done and finished because, even if it was mostly a loss, trust was still given to the author who has now launched on the big screen Dunes, ready for a new science fiction saga.

I knew when I made this movie I flirted with disaster. I have put myself in enormous artistic danger. That was walking, as Christopher Nolan once told me… walking on sacred territory. It is true. What I did was sacrilegious. I was told: “You don’t.” Just the fact that I’m still here making films, for me… at least I haven’t been banned from the filmmaking community. It was a dangerous match.

Blade Runner 2049 is produced by Alcon Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Bud Yorkin Productions, Torridon Films, 16:14 Entertainment, Thunderbird Entertainment, Scott Free Productions with executive production by Ridley Scott, Tim Gamble, Frank Giustra, Yale Badick, Val Hill, Bill Carraro with a cast consisting of Ryan Gosling in the role of Joe / Agent K, Harrison Ford that embodies Rick Deckard, Ana de Armas (Joi), Sylvia Hoeks in the role of Luv, Jared Leto (Niander Wallace) and many others. The film arrived in Italy on 5 October 2017.

