Blade Runner 2099: Amazon Announces Development of Live-Action Movie Sequel Series | TV

The sci-fi saga ofmay soon expand with oneconceived asof the films, which Amazon Studios has ordered development. Ridley Scott, director of the ’80s cult film, will be involved as a producer, via his Scott Free, and possibly behind the camera of a few episodes in case the project gets the green light for production.

The series – created thanks to the collaboration between Amazon Studios, Scott Free and Alcon Entertainment – will be titled Blade Runner 2099 and the story will therefore be set 50 years after the Denis Villeneuve-directed film starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

Silka Luisa, currently showrunner of Shining Girlsis working on the script.

The cult film directed by Scott was based on the novel by Philip K. Dick and was set in a dystopian version of Los Angeles in which the Tyrell Corporation made human-like replicants to make them work in the space colonies. However, a group of technologically advanced models managed to escape to Earth, where some policemen began to hunt them down. The sequel instead featured a blade runner, a character played by Ryan Gosling, who discovered a secret that could potentially change society forever. The sequel directed by Denis Villenueve could also count on the return to the universe of the saga of Harrison Ford and Edward James Olmos.

The saga of Blade Runner has also recently been the focus of an animated show, entitled Black Lotuscentered on a story set in 2032 and starring a replicant, voiced by Jessica Henwick.

Alcon Entertainment is developing the franchise-related projects that will keep the timeline and continuity intact.

Blade Runner 2099 was released in the fall and Amazon Studios immediately began negotiations with the producers.

Source: Deadline