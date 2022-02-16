Blade Runner 3, the news on the sequel to the film

Blade Runner 3 is the sci-fi film in development. It is the sequel to the 2017 film Blade Runne 2049, which revived a world of replicants with human feelings. The film is inspired by the original Blade Runner (1982) directed by Ridely Scott and also starring Rutger Hauer, and inspired by the 1968 novel The android hunter (Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?) by Philip K. Dick.

The possible plot of the film Blade Runner 3

The plot of the film is not certain that it takes its cue from the plot of Blade Runner 2049: in fact the character of Joe / Agent K (Ryan Gosling) died at the end of the film, although many questions remained unsolved. Giant Freakin Robot magazine recently unveiled that Blade Runner 3 it is under development, according to “trusted and proven” internal sources. If the director of the 2917 film, Denis Villeneuve participates in the project again, then the plot would not be consequential to that of his film. In fact, in 2020 he told Empire magazine that he would like to revisit the world of Blade Runner, but not necessarily direct a sequel. To Observer magazine he reiterated: “It’s such a stimulating place, the world of Blade Runner … The problem I have is the ‘sequel’ to that world. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I would like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It should be a project in its own right. Something disconnected from both of the other films. A detective noir set in the future … Sometimes I wake up at night dreaming of it. “

The screenwriter of both films, Hampton Fancher in 2017 he told Metro magazine that he was considering reviving an idea of ​​an old story that involved Deckard traveling to another country, “culturally so to speak, different from the US.” A few months later, in January 2018 the same Ridley Scott told DigitalSpy that he had “another one [storia] ready to evolve and develop, [e] there’s definitely one to do for sure, “referring to a third Blade Runner film.

The problem with the sequel is also financial. Neither film was a box office success: the first came out a few weeks later ET the Extra-Terrestrial and it only ranks as the 29th highest grossing of the year, with $ 41.5 million (it cost $ 30). The second grossed $ 260 million, marking a significant loss for the studio – it had to earn $ 400 to be successful (according to the Hollywood Reporter).

The possible cast of the movie Blade Runner 3



In the sequel to the film she is unlikely to participate Harrison Ford, as Deckard’s character has exhausted his narrative drive. The actor is now 79 and the conclusion of Blade Runner 2049 it seemed like the right place for Deckard’s retreat. But Ford also said – perhaps ironically – that he would be willing to come back if he liked the script. Ryan Gosling instead he did not rule out returning, if the story were right.

Meanwhile, Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is working on a live-action series on the sequel to Blade Runner 2049: the title is Blade Runner 2099 and will take place 50 years after the last film. The series is expected to consist of ten episodes, with Ridley Scott being part of the project.

In November 2021 there was the premiere of the anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus: Launched on Adult Swim, the storyline follows a female replicant trying to recover her memories in 2032.

Blade Runner, streaming and on-demand



The films in the series are Blade Runner (1987) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). The former is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and NOW. They are all on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, TimVision, Microsoft Store, MediasetPlay.

