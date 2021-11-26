Blade Runner returns with a TV series: Scott’s confirmation

The confirmation that the legendary saga will soon become a TV series comes to us directly from its creator Ridley Scott

The limit between cinema and TV series it becomes more and more a fleeting barrier that is systematically overcome. In fact, many films are so successful in the public that fans and lovers of the genre induce producers and directors to try their hand at television adventures, even with excellent results, which are able to feed increasingly exciting trends.

And this was also the mechanism that will have moved the drafting of a new TV series inspired by the iconic 1982 film.. It was director Ridley Scott who declared the Blade runner project during an interview with Today.

READ ALSO: Netflix and the trial offer: it costs nothing and then you decide

It can’t be said that Scott has been unbuttoning much about the details on this job. What we do know is that it will last 10 hours overall, and this information could mean that the story would have a series of episodes lasting about an hour each.

Blade runner is a visionary classic of cyberpunk cinema

The epic concerning the Blade Runner saga is marked by some essential elements that every true enthusiast must know. Everything comes from the free interpretation of a book by Philip K. Dick, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. This was the engine that fueled the imagination of the director of the first film, Ridley Scott.

The second episode, Soldiers, is from 1998. Written by one of the writers of Blade Runner, David Peoples, and directed by Paul WS Anderson, this film starring Kurt Russell was considered in many ways a total flop, only to be re-evaluated later for consistency with the story and the connections between the characters.

READ ALSO: The Eternals on Disney +: here’s how we could see them comfortable from home

The latest, Blade runner 2049, released in cinemas in 2017, is a sequel to the 1982 film. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it stars Ryan Gosling but also sees the return of Harrison Ford as Deckard.

Now we just have to wait for the arrival of this new project that will allow us to immerse ourselves again in the dystopian future dreamed by Dick who, thanks to brilliant insights, managed to take hold of people’s imaginations.

