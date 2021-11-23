Blade Runner, Ridley Scott reveals a live-action TV series is in the works
The director who in 1982 directed the cult film with Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard recently mentioned for the first time a television series with live-action treatment that is currently in development. “We have already written the pilot episode of the TV series on Blade Runner and presented the development program for the first ten hours,” the director who is currently busy promoting his new film, House of Gucci “
Ridley Scott has revealed that a live-action television series dedicated to Blade Runner, creating such a standing ovation in the fans of the science fiction cult that it is possible to hear the wave that has risen in these hours.
The director who in 1982 directed the cult film with Harrison Ford starring in the role of Rick Deckard recently revealed during an interview with the BBC that is cooking a show with real actors (it is good to specify it, given that a series of Blade Runner animated is already out this year, as we will see below).
Pre-production would have already started, complete with the script of the first episode already put in black and white.
“We already wrote the pilot episode of the TV series on Blade Runner”Scott told the British television network.
“We presented the development program for the first ten hours,” he added.
According to the director, the television series of Alien had the same treatment, so the two shows are likely to have formed of similar duration, totaling around ten hours for the first season announced.
While the themed series Alien premiered as early as December 2020, this is the first time the director has mentioned the live-action series of Blade Runner.
The shows of the Blade Runner franchise
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the trailer for the anime series
It is good to specify that this series dedicated to Blade Runner it will be live-action since we already had an animated series this year.
Let’s talk about Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the animated TV series of the anime genre that made its debut on November 14, 2021. It is a Japanese-American series, directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama and born from the co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, in partnership with Alcon Television Group.
In 2017 it came out instead Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to the cult film directed by Ridley Scott in 1982.
After several unsuccessful attempts over the years to follow up on the science fiction film loosely based on the 1968 novel The android hunter (Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?) by Philip K. Dick, in 2017 it was Denis Villeneuve who succeeded in the enterprise.
The director who recently signed another sci-fi masterpiece framed by the big screen, that is Dunes, four years ago he signed the sequel to Blade Runner, produced by Ridley Scott himself and starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, the latter again as Rick Deckard.
Blade Runner, the story of a cult
The 30 best science fiction movies
Blade Runner was released in 1982, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos and Daryl Hannah.
This science fiction film has written the history of this genre (and of cinema in general). It is based on a script by Hampton Fancher and David Webb Peoples which is loosely based on the 1968 novel The android hunter by Philip K. Dick.
The film is set in a dystopian Los Angeles license plate 2019. Here replicants created in the image and likeness of humans are manufactured to be employed as labor in extra-terrestrial colonies.
Among them, those who escape and try to return to Earth by breaking the rules are “withdrawn from service”, which means they are subjected to physical elimination. Those who take care of eliminating them are called “blade runners”, special agents whose mission is this.
A group of replicants manages to escape and hides in Los Angeles, then the no longer on duty policeman Rick Deckard returns active, agreeing to undertake one last mission. Thus begins an unprecedented manhunt. On the contrary: an android hunt, that’s it.
Seven different versions of the film have been released, one of which is Director’s Cut published in 1992.
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the film’s theatrical release, Warner Bros. released in 2007 The Final Cut.
It is a digitally remastered version, screened in a limited number of cinemas and then released in DVD, HD DVD and Blu-ray formats.
Appreciated for its retrofuturist design, Blade Runner turns out to be one of the greatest examples of that trend that goes under the label of neo-noir.
Blade Runner is considered to be one of the best science fiction films ever and in 1993 was selected for conservation in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.