Blade Runner, Ridley Scott reveals a live-action TV series is in the works

The director who in 1982 directed the cult film with Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard recently mentioned for the first time a television series with live-action treatment that is currently in development. “We have already written the pilot episode of the TV series on Blade Runner and presented the development program for the first ten hours,” the director who is currently busy promoting his new film, House of Gucci “

Ridley Scott has revealed that a live-action television series dedicated to Blade Runner, creating such a standing ovation in the fans of the science fiction cult that it is possible to hear the wave that has risen in these hours. This explains today’s strong wind in Northern Italy … Let’s joke, of course (or maybe not).

The director who in 1982 directed the cult film with Harrison Ford starring in the role of Rick Deckard recently revealed during an interview with the BBC that is cooking a show with real actors (it is good to specify it, given that a series of Blade Runner animated is already out this year, as we will see below).

Pre-production would have already started, complete with the script of the first episode already put in black and white.

“We already wrote the pilot episode of the TV series on Blade Runner”Scott told the British television network.

“We presented the development program for the first ten hours,” he added.

According to the director, the television series of Alien had the same treatment, so the two shows are likely to have formed of similar duration, totaling around ten hours for the first season announced.

While the themed series Alien premiered as early as December 2020, this is the first time the director has mentioned the live-action series of Blade Runner.