Blade Runner, TV series in progress: confirmation of Ridley Scott

The Blade Runner universe is expanding even further : Ridley Scott himself has revealed that a TV series inspired by what is arguably the most important cyberpunk movie (and the same goes for the novel, of course) is in the works. The director, who directed the first iconic film of 1982, confirmed the news during Today, one of the podcasts of the BBC (link in SOURCE). The details that have emerged so far are rather scarce. Scott said that the series will last about 10 hours , thus suggesting 10 one-hour episodes. There is no information about the cast, nor the setting, nor the plot and characters – nor where it will be distributed, in fact. Let’s say that it will take a long time to taste it.

Blade Runner 2049, a film released in 2017 and directed by Denis Villeneuve with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford again as Deckard, is the direct sequel to the 1982 film, but it is not the only work set in that world. In 1998 Soldier was released, written by one of the writers of Blade Runner, David Peoples, directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Kurt Russell. Although it was a flop in no uncertain terms (note that Blade Runner was too, but it was later re-evaluated), Scott himself said that the film takes place in the same fictional universe, even going so far as to trace a direct connection between the characters. of the two films.

A few days ago, however, was released in Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an animation series that mixes the two most prominent and appreciated strands of cyberpunk, the American and the Japanese. Prior to the release of Blade Runner 2049, the same producers had also released three animated shorts that served as the official prequels to the film. They are called:

Blade Runner Black Out 2022.

2036: Nexus Dawn.

2048: Nowhere to Run.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus takes place in 2032 Los Angeles, ten years after the events recounted in Black Out, and follows the vicissitudes of Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and mysterious reason.