“Blade”: the film starring Mahershala Ali reveals release date

Marvel revealed the release date for “Blade”, set for November 3, 2023. (Marvel Entertainment)

Now that phases five and six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2022one of the darkest superheroes, Blade, already has a release date, in which it will be the first film in charge of Disney.

It will be on November 3, 2023 when this vampire arrives on the big screen, who will now be played by Mahershala Ali, whose feature film will not be part of Phase 4 of the UCMsince this will end with the next premiere of Black Panther.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who he plays in the new vampire hunter film. (Marvel)

Blade will be the fourth film of phase five of the UCM, will be directed by Bassam Tarik and written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour and they will also participate Kit Harington, Eiza Gonzalez, Delroy Lindo Y Aaron Pierre.

Other films that will form part of this phase are Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Iron Heart, Agathe, the marvels , Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order, Echo or Daredevil.

“Blade” will be part of phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). (Marvel)

For those who can’t wait until November of next year or even for those who don’t know much about this superhero, who despite having his fan base has always had a smaller audience than characters like spider-man or any of the avengers, can see on platforms streaming some of the films produced based on this character.

Blade

Stan Lee originally had a cameo role which was eventually cut for the film. (Marvel)

The first live action what was done about this character based on the comic Blade It was in 1998 and the actor chosen to bring it to life was wesley snipeswho was accompanied by Stephen Dorff, and directed by Stephen Norington, with a script written by David S Goyer. The film performed favorably at the box office, earning $70 million in the United States and $132 million globally.

In this first installment, the film shows an angry and lonely being, half man and half vampire, who for a long time has had the mission of annihilating all the vampires in his path and thus avoiding the extermination of the human race. .

In addition to starring, Wesley Snipes is also the producer of the film. (Marvel)

Blade He is a vampire who does not feed on human blood and who, moreover, intends to put an end to the race of “superior beings” who bit his mother when she was pregnant. This film is available on the system streaming HBOMax.

This film had the participation as executive producer of Stan Lee, true father of American superhero comics.

Blade II

Sequel to the 1998 film now directed by Guillermo del Toro



For most, it is the best film of the trilogy starring wesley snipes and directed by the Mexican William of the Bullwho knew how to give his particular style to a film that, with a budget of 54 million dollars, managed to collect 155 million in the world.

snipes He got back into the skin of the hero and, in addition, he reserved, as in the original film, the role of producer. Next to him, the Chilean actress Eleanor Varela (Cleopatra) and Safe Santiagoin a fun cameo as hematophagous.

Of the Snipes trilogy, the second part was the highest grossing at the box office, with a total of 155 million dollars globally. (Marvel)

In this new adventure that can be enjoyed in apple tv, Blade faces a new breed of vampires called reapers and that’s when he Shadow Councila group of bloodsuckers who fear for their survival and are based in Prague, contact their greatest enemy, Blade, so that for once they forget their rivalry and work together to eliminate the threat.

The protagonist must ally himself with a group of vampires to fight against new enemies who also need to feed on the vampires themselves to survive. It is there that the hero must decide if he can trust those who until then were his greatest enemies, while he looks for a way to defeat this new species of monsters led by Nomakthe first of this new species, a creature with many secrets.

Blade Trinity

Third and last part of this trilogy starring Wesley Snipes

This film closes the trilogy starring wesley snipes and it was the least fortunate, since the reception by the public and the critics was not at all favorable. It was the film with the highest budget in the saga, 65 million dollars, and only grossed 131 million, twenty million less than the second part.

Some specialists pointed out that the poor reception of the film (in Rotten Tomatoes has a 25% approval rating.)

Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds join this closure of the saga as vampire hunters. (Marvel)

To this 2004 film, which can currently be enjoyed through hbo maxthe actors joined Jessica Biel Y Ryan Reynolds in the papers of Abigail Whitler Y Hannibal Kingbelonging to the band of Nightstalkersa group of humans who hunt vampires and who eventually become part of the team of Blade.

In this third part they show that the protagonist had been fighting vampires for years without the world knowing what was happening in the underworld. Now, Blade has fallen into the nets of FBI and will be forced to join forces with the Nightstalkers to seek and fight the fearsome draculawho was revived.

Blade: Animated Series

Marvel launched in 2011 this animated series that follows the adventures of the famous vampire. (Marvel)

In 2011 the universe of this character expanded and came to television in the form of anime and the story revolves around Bladea vampire hunter Daywalker who was born with human and vampire blood after one attacked his mother.

While visiting Japan on a mission, Blade track to Deacon Frost, the vampire who killed his mother. blade faces existsa mysterious organization composed of vampires modified by Frost.

Blade travels to Japan on a mission where he not only faces Deacon Frost, the vampire who killed his mother. (Marvel)

Blade, which can be seen in ClaroVideo, is an anime produced by Marvel Animation Studios Y mad housedirected by Mitsuyuki Masuhara and written by Warren Ellisbased on the Blade character created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colanbeing the fourth and last series of the project Marvel Anime.

