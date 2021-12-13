Blades of the Shogun is free for PC on GOG, with the winter sales – Nerd4.life

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is free, as a new surprise gift from GOG, downloadable in the PC version from the online shop managed by CD Projekt in the standard version, within the promotions currently underway for winter sales.

You can download Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for free at this address on GOG, simply log in to your account, click on “Go to the giveaway” and then on “Claim” to insert the game directly into your library, from download and play freely.

The Winter Sale has started today on GOG and will go on until January 5, 2022, with the possibility that offers of this type will emerge, certainly to keep an eye on, also considering the quality of the games that can be given away.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun free is a gift which really must be collected on the fly, considering the quality of the title in question.

The game from Mimimi Productions and Daedalic Entertainment is one strategic in real time with stealth elements, strongly characterized by its particular setting that reproduces the Edo period of feudal Japan, to be precise in 1620. Five specialized assassins fight for the Shogun in the war against conspiracies and rebellion in the country and it is up to the player to control this lethal team, introducing it within various structures and settings with the favor of shadows, taking advantage of the different characteristics of each one.

To know him better, we refer you to the review of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, a game that has continued to expand so far even with the new Aiko’s Choice DLC.