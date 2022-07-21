Blair Waldorf outfits: 7 keys to her sophisticated summer style | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The ‘Gossip Girl’ character continues to be a classic fashion icon.

Although 15 years have passed since the premiere of the youth series gossip-girlstarring Blake Lively and leighton meesterthe story of the upper-class teenage girls from East Manhattan still lives on in the memory of their fans, not only because of their love affairs and aisle rumors, but also because of their impeccable fashion sense.

Blair Waldorf’s character, played by Meester, continues to be a leading fashion icon “preppy” we speak, a category of fashion styling that refers to the combination of a sophisticated and classic style but for university students.

Now, in 2022, this current has returned with the trend returning in its reinvented version, also known as ivy-style, which is a combination of school looks with representative garments of urban fashion. In honor of the legacy of blair waldorf and her impeccable taste for classic pieces in summer looks, here’s a little account with 7 keys to understand his classic style.

1.- Neon colors to play with the season

2.- A colorful piece can be the protagonist of the look

3.- Without fear of color and pattern contrasts

4.- Retro cuts that never go out of style

5.- Monochromatic looks with summer inspiration

6.- Outfits with classic prints that never fail

7.- Same print pattern but in a different color