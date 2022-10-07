Blaise Matuidi new sponsor of the Arbitration Days organized by La Poste

As every year, La Poste organizes arbitration days to make young people aware of the profession.

This 21st edition will have as its theme “the recruitment and retention of referees”. It will take place from October 18 to 31.

Shortage of candidates and premature disengagement of many arbitrators. These are the two major problems facing several sports federations today. To deal with these two problems, La Poste will organize more than 200 educational educational operations. They will take place in colleges and sports clubs across France.

This year it is Blaise Matuidi who will be the ambassador for these days. The 2018 world champion, who has been very active in marketing lately, will use his aura to raise awareness among young people.

In recent years, many sports personalities have acted as godfathers such as Arsène Wenger, Teddy Riner, Ludovic Giuly, Thierry Dusautoir, Daniel Narcisse,…

