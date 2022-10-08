Blaise Matuidi welcomes Leo Messi’s return to the fore

Present, this Friday in Paris, on the 1st floor of the Eiffel Tower, as part of the presentation of the original Trophy of the World Cup, Blaise Matuidi confided in his future. Without a club after the termination of his contract with Inter Miami in the winter of 2022, he has not yet decided. “I’m still deep in thought. Lots of things go through my head. I continue to feel like a player again. I live the moment with family. I am fulfilled. I’ve been thinking about the future for a while.”thus assured the former midfielder of PSG before commenting on Parisian news in remarks reported by The Parisian.

“Is this the right year to go all the way (in the Champions League)? They have the squad for anyway with world class players in every sector. But the Champions League is never easy. A new element is to be taken into account this year: the post-World Cup, scheduled for winter. In what state will the international players return, especially on a mental level? It is not easy, at the end of a big competition, to recover emotionally. We will be able to judge all of this in February with the start of the knockout phase, the real justice of the peace.continued Matuidi before saluting the current level displayed by Lionel Messi, package in Reims: “Even he was asking for time to get used to his new surroundings. Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires a real time of adaptation, observes Matuidi. He needed it to digest his departure from Barça and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we like to see and all of PSG is delighted about it..