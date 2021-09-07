Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in ‘A Little Favor’: the exclusive clip

I do not know about you, but I the wardrobe of Blake Lively I imagine it like this. The wardrobe intended as a walk-in closet. Indeed as a closet apartment … I really imagine it as that of his Emily in A little favor. What we see above …

Paul Fieg’s film (in theaters) is a little black humor gem. A nice pairing of thrillers and fashion. With the talent of Anna Kendrick in the role of Stephanie and Blake Lively / Emily’s blond glam as a stunning accessory… At the base Darcey Bell’s best seller of 2017 (Rizzoli publishes it in Italy). The film is just what it is Blake Lively had the brilliant idea to launch by disappearing from Instagram.

The story is that of aunlikely friendship between a ‘loser’ food blogger mom and, really, Serena van der Woodsen’s big screen version of Gossip Girl. Ten years later, Blake still has the long wave of Veronica Lake hair, she’s dangerous and in a pinstripe it’s really scary …

The comparison between the two is fashion and beyond. Sweaters in caramel and decorated with pom poms (paired with a nice candy pink Mac) vs Dolce & Gabbana suits. Or revisited corolla dresses by Christian Dior.

Add contemporary provincial America, the loser’s desire to assert himself, social media as the last frontier, the very dangerous femme fatale. For men and women …

The claim of the film comes directly from Stephanie’s thought: “Secrets are like margarine: easy to spread, harmful to the heart”.

Loading... Advertisements

At one point Emily disappears. Leaving her husband, son and, in fact, her friend’s walk-in closet. The discovery scene is the one above.

Fashion, mystery, lesbo-touch, female envy, stiletto and all the rest. Mixed in the manner of director Paul Fieg. Which is the same, but less insane, than The bride’s friends, Spy and the last Ghostbuster (the one reversed in the feminine) …

She, Blake Lively, of the looks in Emily’s closet pointed out these things here. “When I read the script, I immediately felt that I had to give it an ironic look, which was not in the book and the script. She is an enigma. I wanted to give her a distinctive look.

So I thought about how Paul, the director, dresses. Without necklines, just a sexy and feminine version. Buttoned shirt, three-piece suit, bow tie, handkerchief in the pocket. I wanted to go against the clichés of female sensuality. Because I think you don’t have to show too much skin to be sexy.

When you see just a little bit of skin, you get a much sexier and voyeuristic effect. Emily knows. For her, power is everything: how she exercises it over others and is able to play with them “…

She, Blake Lively, for her part has turned the promotion of as usual A little favor in a real fashion show… The one you see in gallery under

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION