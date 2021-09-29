News

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig’s thriller A Simple Favor

The director again relies on a female team but to tell the story of the disappearance of a woman.

Let’s face it: 2016 wasn’t the best year in the world for Paul Feig, which with his Ghostbusters in a skirt did not achieve the desired success. In 2017, however, the director returns to hope for a broad consensus from the public thanks to a thriller that once again relies on the talent of interpreters belonging to the fairer sex: la canterina Anna Kendrick and the beautiful shark slayer Blake Lively.

The film that will bring them together is called A Simple Favor and is based on a script written by the same Feig starting from a novel by Darcey Bell. The story is that of a blogger mom named Stephanie widowed living in a wooded area of ​​Connecticut and finding a friend in a career woman named Emily who works in Manhattan and doesn’t have much time to take care of the family. One day Emily asks to Stephanie to pick up her son from school, after which he disappears into thin air. TO Stephanie all that remains is to look for the woman who has brought a little joy into her life, involving her readers as much as her husband.

We do not reveal more about the plot, and we do not know anything else about the film, of which we ignore, for example, the beginning of the shooting.


