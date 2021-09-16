Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the cast of the movie A Simple Favor

Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick will act together in A Simple Favor, murder mystery, directed by Paul Feig for Lionsgate. Shooting for the film will take place in Toronto, Canada, and will start in August. One of the two friends suddenly disappears from a quiet provincial town. What happened to the young mother?

A Simple Favor, the plot

A mom blogger and her friend, who live in a small provincial town, are very close, albeit different. Stephanie she is a lonely woman who has lost her family and also the father of her son Miles, in a terrible accident. All he has left is his son. The girl decides to move to move on and start a new life. Her loneliness is enhanced by the fact that she is a blogger and, therefore, she doesn’t have many opportunities to go out and socialize. Despite this, he manages to make friends with Emily, Nicky’s mother, who is the same age as her son: unlike Stephanie, Emily has a prestigious job, a happy and united family. One day, Emily asks Stephanie to keep Nicky for work reasons: one day, however, the woman doesn’t show up to pick up her son. Emily seems to have disappeared into thin air. Stephanie, therefore, is forced to take care of both Emily’s son and Sean, the baby’s father, with whom she falls in love. Emily is found drowned: in her body, drugs and alcohol, which suggests that it is suicide. Will this really be a reality? Not everything is as it appears, steeped in mysteries, lies and secrets.





Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, the actresses’ future projects

Blake Lively will star in All I See Is You, directed by Marc Foster, expected in cinemas from September 2017. We will see, instead, Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 3, which is scheduled for release in cinemas in December 2017.

