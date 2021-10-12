Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the trailer for Paul Feig’s “A Simple Favor” movie

Blake Lively is among the protagonists of the new film by Paul Feig, “A Simple Favor”.

The thriller follows the story of Stephanie, played by Anna Kendrick, a mother and vlogger who will try to understand what happened to her best friend Emily (Blake Lively).

Emily has in fact mysteriously disappeared from the town where they live.

In teaser trailer, debuted a few days ago, it’s all about the unknown as to what happened to Emily.

In the teaser we see the dynamics between Stephanie, Emily and the woman’s husband, Sean.

Stephanie initially appears convinced that she knows everything about her elegant and sophisticated best friend and then changes her mind towards the end of the teaser and admits that maybe Emily is not who she thought she was.

On the other hand, the husband, Sean, is aware that he does not know everything about his wife and knows that there is this aura of mystery around the woman.

In fact, Emily (Blake Lively) may not be in danger at all and has her own perverse plan in mind.

In cast of “A Simple Favor” there are also the actors Rupert Friend, Jean Smart, Linda Cardellini, Andrew Rannells and Sarah Baker.

The film will be released in US theaters on September 14, 2018.

The teaser trailer of Blake Lively’s new project doesn’t reveal much about the development of the film but recalls the enigmatic atmosphere of the thriller “Gone Girl”, also centered on the disappearance of a woman.

After the end of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively chose interesting projects like “The Shallows”, Cafè Society ”and“ All I see is You ”.

“A Simple Favor” sounds really intriguing. Here is the first teaser: