Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick will act together again for the sequel to “A Small Favor”

Mexico City.- After having a great success on Netflix, it has been confirmed that the movie “A Simple Favor” (“A small favor”) will have a sequel, again having Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) and Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) as leads.

Deadline has shared that Paul Feig will be directing and producing the upcoming installment alongside Laura Fischer, while Jessica Sharzer is writing the script.

The first film follows the life of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who is a mother who runs a parenting blog and befriends Emily Nelson (Lively), who is the director of relationships for a parenting company. fashion. The story takes on great importance when Emily disappears and no trace of her is found, so Stephanie is in charge of investigating what has happened to her.

Although a title for the sequel has not been announced or if it will have the same title as the first installment, it should be mentioned that “A simple favor” is an adaptation of the novel of the same title by the writer Darcey Bell, the which was originally published in 2017. The film hit theaters, but was more successful when it hit the Netflix catalog in 2021.

Synopsis of the novel “A simple favor”:

When her best friend, Emily, asks Stephanie to pick up her son from school, she is delighted to agree. Stephanie, a young widowed mother, was lonely until she met Emily, a sophisticated executive whose job she takes up all of her time. But now Emily doesn’t come back. She doesn’t answer calls or messages. Stephanie knows something is terribly wrong: her friend would never abandon her son, no matter what the police say. Terrified, she enlists the help of her blog readers and contacts Emily’s husband, the aloof and handsome Sean.

