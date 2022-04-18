Blake Lively and Beth Behrs dish recipes, how about a cooking show? “Tell the Food Network to call me!” [Exclusive]

Blake Lively and Beth Behrs have been known to chat about recipes and cooking tips, bonding over their shared love of baking. His hilarious pranks on social media draw fans in, so how about a Lively/Behrs cooking show on the Food Network?

Behrs is totally into it.

Behrs recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she and Lively haven’t met in person, but have shared quite a few hilarious moments on social media. For example, Behrs posted about a question during a recent Danger episode. The question was: “The original of this series that featured Blake Lively and Leighton Meester as privileged teenagers in New York City.”

the answer was Gossip Girl. But the contestant answered: «What are two broke girls?” Behrs couldn’t resist sharing the video, captioning it: “Oh the kids these days…” Lively commented, “I love a crossover.”

Blake Lively gives recipes and baking tips to Beth Behrs

Behrs laughed, remembering the moment Danger. “I saw that and I thought that was really funny,” she laughed. “Because Gossip Girl It’s like the two richest girls in New York. And we were the poorest girls in New York. And the way that guy said it in Danger, I was so upset. Like, ‘Uh, two broke girls?’ It was literally one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen, and they said, ‘No.’ And Mayim Bialik said ‘No’. So good [laughs].”

“You know, I’ve never met [Lively] in person, but we’ve DMed on Instagram about baking. I go with her because she is very good. She has given me some baking tips,” she said. And she added: “I would love a good Blake Lively Food Network show. That would be a dream for me.”

Blake recently came to Beth’s rescue with advice on an apple pie recipe.

But what about the crossover that Lively joked about on Instagram? Behrs thought a cooking show with Lively would be great. “Tell the Food Network to call me!” Behrs laughed. Adding that Lively is the master in the kitchen and she would love to be her grasshopper.

“I love her,” Behrs said of Lively. “She is like a mini Martha Stewart. She knows about decoration, she knows everything. And she could learn a lot from her.”

“I asked him for apple pie tips for Thanksgiving, and he gave me some good ones, and that’s what I liked best. And I asked him something else that was an emergency, which I DMed him about: oh gingerbread! Behrs exclaimed. “And I think she was like, ‘Ew gingerbread…not even…’ [laughs]. But I love gingerbread cookies. And I wanted them to be perfect. But they were either overbaked or underbaked, and thick as they were. I’m just trying to figure out if I did something wrong or whatever. But that’s why baking is trial and error.”

Behrs shared that he had a marble island set up in his kitchen specifically for baking. “In order to launch [dough] on marble,” he said. “That was the only thing I wanted.”

Beth Behrs bakes to de-stress

Behrs definitely doesn’t give himself enough credit for his crazy baking skills. A quick trip to her Instagram shows a plethora of luxuriously divine cookies, pies, cakes and more. Behrs said she turns to baking as a way to relax.

“It’s a really fun zen activity to do when I’m stressed out at night. And it’s so much fun bringing people candy on show days. Plus, it’s a great gift for people’s birthdays or a fun Friday afternoon treat. So this is funny, I don’t really like baked goods.”

“My husband gets really mad because he’s trying to get in shape, and I’m just like, ‘Here, I baked some brownies.’ But I don’t eat them and he does. It’s like, ‘Beth! You have to go give them away! But if you give me jellies, I eat them whole. Candy, sold! I’m just not a big baked goods person. So for me, genuinely, I do it for fun. Unless it’s a peanut butter cookie. That’s my favorite thing to eat.”

Comedy is another way for Beth to de-stress.

He also turns to comedy to de-stress. Behrs recently partnered with Schick Intuition Bamboo for a playful ad with a message. “This whole campaign is very close to my heart for using laughter and also for that feeling we all have of, ‘Oh, I’ll never be as good as the celebrity influencers with their green tastic.’ But it’s like, ‘No, I don’t have to be. I can make small decisions that have a big impact.’”

With this new razor, Schick hopes to inspire pride in small acts of sustainability, one shave at a time.

