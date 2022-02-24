Blake Lively and Hailee Steinfeld confirm which outfits are THE trend

Sandra Bullock was the first to wear a purple suit this 2022 and caused a stir in the fashion world, since violet was not a trend color 2022. Was it what was to come? Then he followed her hailee steinfeld and finally Blake Lively.

At the beginning of the year, we all said that the star color in suits would be yellow without a doubt, inspired by models like Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner. But after seeing hailee steinfeld and Blake Lively It seems to us that violet could be the star color of suits this 2022. We analyze your looks and you choose your favorite.

Hailee Steinfeld goes purple in a super flattering tailored suit. Photo: IMGtrends.

We will start with hailee steinfeld who was the first of these two actresses to wear a violet suit. During the premiere of “Hawkeye”, the young actress opted for an ensemble by designer David Koma with a blazer with straight shoulders, a fitted waist and a small A-line cut, along with wide-leg pants and silver stilettos.

hailee steinfeld She also opted for a very sensual hairstyle with water waves and lopsided and makeup with central prominence in the eyes with an eyeliner in the same violet color as her suit. A success that made this one of her best red carpet looks.

Blake Lively chose an extra sexy purple suit for a premiere. Photo: RCFA.

Now we go with Blake Lively who also chose a purple suit but at the premiere of the new movie “The Music Man”. The suit is by Sergio Hudson and Blake opted for a darker or muted violet color than Hailee’s. The outfit consisted of three parts: a long blazer with large lapels, a top with a deep, satin neckline, and loose, wide-leg pants with a high waist.

As can be seen with the naked eye, Blake Lively He opted for a hairstyle very similar to that of hailee steinfeld and added long emerald and amethyst earrings. Another thing that can be noticed is that Hailee’s costume was much more youthful than Blake’s, which already denotes a certain sensuality and maturity.

So much Blake Lively What hailee steinfeld They propose as a trend purple suit in this 2022. What is your favorite outfit?