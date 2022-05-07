Blake Lively and her best single color looks

Blake Lively is and always will be a style icon. Although in recent days she seemed to be copying her doppelgänger, Serena Van Der Woodsenthe character he played for six years in Gossip Girl serieswearing monochromatic looks, each one more spectacular than the last.

Blake Lively and the keys to her style in a single color

The first time we saw her actress and businesswoman Blake Livelywear this trend, was at the parade Michael Kors of last February. The young woman, accompanied by her sister Robyncaused a sensation in an ice blue skirt suit from the American designer.

The following month, actress and businesswoman Blake Lively played the sexy card with a monochrome look in black showing part of her stomach. But it has been in the last two weeks that she has shown that the monochrome trend is here to stay.

at the birthday party of Gigi Hadid held this month at the Zero Bond private club in New York, she opted for a fuchsia minidress from Sergio Hudsonwhich she combined with a red clutch, matching her heeled shoes.

His last secret to achieve it perfectly? A vibrant orange suit, the star color of the season, which she wore like a true business woman in 2022.

Here we leave a review of the best monochrome looks of Blake Lively.

Article originally published in Vogue FR, vogue.fr.