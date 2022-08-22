Blake Lively and her cherry skater dress on sale

Rose to fame for playing Serena Van der Woodsen on the hit series gossip-girl and, since she conquered the hearts of all her viewers, the actress who gave life to the rich teenager from the Upper East Side has also become a great fashion reference. Blake Lively conquers at every step and his style is already crowned as one of the most persecuted and admired of the moment.

Few like her are capable of defending a mini Y2K dress as well as a tube dress at a formal event, but few are also the ones who, even with denim overalls, cause a stir. Everything she wears sweeps away in a matter of seconds, but if one of her bets for functionality and design had to be highlighted when the temperatures rise, this would undoubtedly be the one we saw last May, when she attended the FA Buildbase Trophy Final between Bromley and Wrexham with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Eddie Keogh – The F.A.Getty Images





To witness the sporting event, the actress she chose a black midi dress with a red cherry print from Reformation which, if it was worth 200 euros then, is now reduced and available for 140 euros. The design in question is about the model Afternoon Dress, a straight neckline silhouette with straps and fitted bodice that cinches at the waist. A very flattering choice since it has a honeycomb on the back, which gives it the necessary elasticity to fit all bodies without problem.

Evening Dress thereformation.com $198.00

If something also makes this dress special, it is its skirt that falls slightly in flight, which makes it not only an ideal dress to enjoy an afternoon with slippers (yes, they are capable of raising all outfits) or flat shoes, but also a guarantee of success to enjoy a night out with high-heeled sandals.

The Evening Dress of Reformation continues several of the patterns that designate the skater dress, or skater dresses that began to have a great boom in the 80s. This type of dress refers to those that are tighter in the upper body, especially up to the waist and that drop in flight in the rest of his silhouette. A versatile and flattering option that adapts perfectly to any circumstance.