Blake Lively and her private album of pregnant images

All that glitters in the life that many believe is idyllic is not gold. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. After the announcement that the couple is expecting their fourth child in common, the paparazzi have already put their batteries looking for an image in which the actress appears ‘unprepared’ and pregnant. An obsession that Blake does not understand, especially after the way in which she made her pregnancy public: on the red carpet and radiant.

That is why he has decided fight back with some images on Instagram and a powerful message. “Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life for you to 11 guys waiting outside my house to get to see me leave me alone. You scare me and my children. Thank you all for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thanks to the media who have a “No Kids Policy.” You all make a difference 🙏♥️. Lots of love! Xxb”, the actress has written.

Only when in 2016 her husband Ryan Reynolds received the star of fame in Hollywood could the whole family be seen and it was because they decided so. At that time, the couple only had two of their current three daughters.

Blake Lively and her “insecure” body after her pregnancies

It was in January 2020, after giving birth to her third daughter, when Blake came as a guest to The Tonight Show, and realized that he had nothing to wear that flattered him. “I dressed in a Lanvin blouse and Net-A-Porter dress to create a nice outfits because no firm had samples that would suit me after giving birth. And a lot of clothes from other stores didn’t even fit me. It is not a good message that is sent to women when their bodies do not fit into the clothes that the firms have to offer them. He is alienated and confused. And I wish I had felt as safe then as I do now a year later. That body gave me a baby and generated all the food I needed. What a beautiful miracle… But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. And simply because the clothes did not fit me. How silly now that I see it with hindsight.”

