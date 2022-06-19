Blake Lively will always be the eternal Serena van der Woodsen. She is one of those types of ‘celebs’ whose fictional character merges with the person in real life, at least as far as style is concerned. Lively is a benchmark in fashion and any of her appearances fixes all eyes on her. This weekend we have been able to see the actress accompanied by her husband, also an actor Ryan Reynolds, walking through the streets of New York. For this occasion, the actress selected a look that we could define as ‘elegance made simple’. And that, without a doubt, it is a style that Serena herself would approve with tens. This ‘outfit’ we are talking about is a white mini dress with an Ibizan design with straps and a V-neckline with a design that hugs the abdomen.

Blake Lively and her white summer midi dress

The most normal thing is to associate these Ibiza-style dresses with a ‘beach day’ garment. However, and far from it, These types of designs are easy to adapt to more sophisticated and less beachy outfits, all you need are the right accessories. And that is just what Blake has done. She, instead of opting for flat sandals or a type of casual shoe, has climbed on some ‘nude’ colored heels with studs, whose unmistakable red sole marks us that it is a ‘Christian Louboutin’ and that he has combined with a square handbag to match the footwear. In addition, the actress wears two golden chains that decorate her neckline. One of them with a cherry symbol that transports us to the iconic ‘Pacha’ symbol. Just as she cites the title of the play written by Fernando Fernán Gómez, ‘Bicycles are for the summer’. And we have no doubt thathe white color will always be the king tone par excellence during the summer months. Betting on a white dress, like Blake has done, is always a success.

