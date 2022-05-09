Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner teach us how to wear overalls to look amazing in summer

The overalls is becoming more and more in trend, because it is a practical and sophisticated look that can be adapted to different styles. the actresses Blake Lively Y Jennifer Garner are lovers of these garments and, through their social networks, have shared their outfits with overalls to look amazing this summer.

On one side, Blake Lively goes for a sophisticated look with bootswhile Jennifer Garner combines the jumpsuit with simple elements for a casual look. So if you want to take the trend of bib or overallslearn these style tricks from these Hollywood actresses.

Blake Lively shows off denim overalls with cowboy boots

Blake Lively always gives us style lessons and even recently caused a stir at the 2022 Met Gala. However, for a casual look, Ryan Reynolds’ wife wears a straight fit denim jumpsuit that combines with cowboy boots and complemented with a handbag. Blake Lively chose to wear a tank top under the jumpsuit to give it a casual, yet sophisticated and elegant touch.. This outfit is perfect for summer, as it gives you the necessary freshness for this season, but with an elegant and country-style touch.

Photo: Instagram @blakelively

Jennifer Garner shows off the perfect women’s jumpsuit for summer

In social networks Jennifer Garner always teaches us how to carry a comfortable and casual look, but without losing style. The actress and Ben Affleck’s ex usually wears overalls on a daily basis, and recently she showed us a very simple option, but one that fits perfectly this season.

Jennifer Garner opted for a denim jumpsuit with a ‘mom jeans’ cut and with worn details, which he combined with white tennis and a striped shirt. This casual look is fresh and perfect for summer that you can use in your day to day.

Photo: Instagram @jennifer.garner

No doubt the overalls it is the best option to look amazing in summer without much effort and the best thing is that you can opt for the most sophisticated version like Blake Lively or a more comfortable look like Jennifer Garner’s. What was your favorite?