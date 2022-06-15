Blake Lively and more famous prove that boho dresses are today

Irina Baeva, Salma Hayek and Andrea Legarreta also adopted the summer look. By: Irais M. JUN. 14. 2022

Photos: Harper's Bazaar UK/ Official Instagram Irina Baeva.

Blake Lively surprised during an exit in New York, within the framework of the Tribeca Film Festival, in which he uses a white boho dress that stole the looks. In the photos that have already gone around the world, the actress appears with her husband Ryan Reynolds and reminds us of her style from the time of gossip-girlwhile showing that this trend is back.

Proof of this is that, In addition to Blake Lively, other celebrities have opted for boho dresses in outfits recent. Such is the case of Queen Letizia of Spain, who combined it with espadrilles; Irina Baeva, who also opted for white, a tone that was perfect for her during her stay in Santorini; and Andrea Legarreta, whose dress by Fernanda Beltrán had details in crochet.

Notably the look by Blake Lively, starring in a white Reformation dress ―a brand she has worn on more than one occasion―, was perfectly complemented with nude accessories: Christian Louboutin shoes and the Gucci Horsebit bag.

However, this does not mean that color mixtures and different patterns are prohibited in the boho chic style, proof of this is the dress worn by Salma Hayek, in a bright tone; and the one that Jennifer Lopez combined with DSW platforms recently.