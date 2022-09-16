Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, an 11-year relationship that had a rocky start

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have become one of the most beloved couples on the show. The actors have lived an 11-year romance, in which they gave birth to three daughters: James, Inez and Betty. However, they recently surprised with the news that they are expecting their fourth baby. Although the artists have shown themselves to be a fairly solid family, the beginning of their relationship was a bit rushed.

Lively is not Reynolds’ first wife. Between 2008 and 2011, the “Deadpool” singer was married to Scarlett Johansson, while Blake was dating his “Gossip Girl” partner, Penn Badgley, for almost the same time. In addition, she had a brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

After that, Ryan and Blake met in the movie ‘Green Lantern’, where they formed a beautiful friendship. Back then, the idea of ​​uniting their hearts did not seem possible, however, after going out to dinner together on a double date, they realized that they were meeting the wrong people.

“I remember it was funny because a year later Green Lantern had come and gone and we were still single. We went on a double date. She had a date with another guy and I had a date with another girl. It was the most awkward thing because there were fireworks between us,” Ryan said in an interview.