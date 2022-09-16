Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child | People

The family formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold grows again. The couple of actors is expecting her fourth child, and her way of announcing it has been simply by attending the red carpet of a gala in which the 35-year-old actress has shown her condition. Specifically, at an event of the magazine Forbes held in New York this September 15. The protagonist of the series gossip-girl or movies like a little favor attended as a guest at the 10th gala of the Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summitt dressed in a long-sleeved gold sequined design that highlighted her budding belly.

The couple, one of the most beloved in Hollywood, is also one of the most discreet when it comes to their private life. Although they are very prolific in their social networks and the jokes they dedicate to each other in their profiles are known and they have never hidden their relationship, the actors, who are already parents of James, seven years old, Inez, five, and Betty, two, have always maintained discretion in announcing their pregnancies. In fact, the last one was also made public on a red carpet: Lively accompanied Reynolds to the premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2019) and she was proud that she was pregnant with what would be her third child.

In addition to privacy around their pregnancies, the couple also maintains privacy around their children. On very few occasions have they allowed themselves to be photographed with their children. The only time they did it publicly was two years after their firstborn, James, was born, when Lively and Reynolds attended the Star of Fame ceremony for the protagonist of the adam project.

But not giving details of their children is not an obstacle for the interpreters when it comes to talking about paternity in an ironic way. Ryan Reynolds, famous prankster on Twittertake advantage of the social network whenever you can to share witty tweets with whom he vents and shows the less friendly face of fatherhood. “What’s better than 12 hours of driving with a screaming one-year-old? Nothing except hepatitis”; or “nothing better than spending an entire morning looking into your daughter’s eyes and whispering: ‘I can’t do this,'” are just a few phrases that the actor has tweeted.

Ryan Reynolds unveils his star on the Walk of Fame with his wife Blake Lively. An occasion in which he showed his two daughters in public for the first time.

This good news comes after Ryan Reynold, 45, underwent a colonoscopy as part of a challenge and in which a polyp was detected. “It is a very simple step that has saved my life”, assured the protagonist of dead pool.

The Canadian actor collaborates with the charity Lead from Behind to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer. “I would never have had any medical procedure done on camera for it to be shared. But not every day you can give visibility to something that can save lives, this is enough motivation for me to let a camera enter my butt, “explained the actor in the video posted on his social networks, after the intervention would have been recorded live.

This fourth pregnancy also coincides with Ryan Reynolds’ decision to take a gap year and temporarily paralyze his career to dedicate himself 100% to his children. “I’m trying to create a little more space and time for my family,” he explained to the magazine. The Hollywood Reporter last November. “You really don’t get that time back,” added the protagonist of the proposition. The interpreter made this decision after the filming and premiere of the film Spirited.

For her part, Blake Lively has taken advantage of her partner’s break to relaunch her career and already has three different fiction projects underway: The making ofa romantic comedy with Diana Keaton, Richard Gere and Lin-Manuel Miranda; proxyan intense thriller science fiction and my husband’s secreta feature film based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.