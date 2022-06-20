Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are still madly in love

After spending over a decade together, many couples find that their relationships change. In the same way that having a child and, above all, having several changes couples. And it is completely normal for people to separate or the initial spark to be lost after many years together. But, spoiler alert! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the exception (impressive, right?)

The couple started dating in 2011 and the following year they formalized their relationship by getting married. Since then, the actors have been together for more than ten years and have three daughters together (James, 7 years old; Inez, 5, and Betty, 2). Even so, they still maintain the love of newlyweds, as a source close to the couple has just confirmed.

“Blake and Ryan have an unbreakable bond as a couple,” the source told Us Weekly magazine. “They’re still madly in love. Usually, being married for almost 10 years, couples change or break up, but they don’t.” It seems that they have the best parts of newlywed love and comfortable married couple love. Therefore, it is normal that you are envious of them (we are).

Thanks to an interview Ryan gave to ‘Time’ in 2016, we know what the first sparks of the couple’s romance were like and how their first date was VERY awkward for the other people present. “We were friends then,” Ryan explained. “I remember it was funny because for about a year after ‘Green Lantern’ came on and off and all that stuff, we were both single. We double dated. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with a girl. That was the most awkward date for us probably because we were like fireworks passing each other.”

It was fireworks then and now. They generated envy before and even MUCH MORE now. We do not know what the keys of this couple will be to maintain their relationship, but we wish them that their love lasts for many more years.

kayleigh roberts

