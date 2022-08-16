Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the MET Gala 2022

Anna Wintour chose to Lively and Reynolds to co-chair the biggest fashion event of the year with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Mirandabut it seems like we’ve been waiting for this moment since last year’s MET Gala, in September 2021. Like many celebrities, Lively was notably absent from the event, which was postponed from its usual May date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time Blake Lively attended the Met Gala It was in 2018, in a crimson dress from versace Featuring a jewel-encrusted bodice, full train and gold halo headpiece to capture the spirit of the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The look took over 600 hours to complete.

Kevin Mazur/MG18

One of our favorite details of the look was the personalized clutch from Lively’s Judith Leiber, which was adorned with rhinestones in the shape of the coat of arms of the Reynolds family. Each point of the cross design bore the first initial of a member of the Lively clan.Reynolds: Blake, Ryan, James (five years old) and Ines (three). His third daughter, Betty, was born more than a year later, in October 2019.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

This was the same year that Lively revealed that she works as her own stylist. Why? ‘Probably because I have control issues and a big ego; that’s probably the honest answer,” the actress joked during an interview with WWD, “I love design and fashion, and it’s a way of being creative.”

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.