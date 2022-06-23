Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ loft is pure industrial style inspiration

The couple formed by the actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds She is one of the most charismatic in Hollywood, and that is why we love that they share clues about her day to day (especially if we can take a look at her New York loft). This time it is Blake who, after doing a home photo session after a party to show her dress, allowed us to peek into her domestic haven. East photo call improvised in the living room has much to comment on, it is a source of inspiration for lovers of industrial style decoration, so typical of their place of residence.

After becoming a style icon in New York for her role as Serena Van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, the actress has once again become an aesthetic reference in the city, but this time in terms of interior design through her Instagram. Recall that at the last MET gala she wore a dress on the red carpet based on two icons of the city’s architecture: the Statue of Liberty and the roofs of Grand Central Station, so we can trust the word of her expert.

The pillar that takes over the foreground of the photograph crudely welcomes us to this type of apartment that began to proliferate in the mid-20th century in New York, transforming spaces such as factories or workshops. That unfinished industrial style with brick walls that we can also appreciate in the images, as does the arch-shaped window with a cast iron frame. In fact, the use of austere materials without excessive decorations also appears in some pieces of furniture such as the dining chairs at the back of the room, with an aged appearance.

And since the city that never sleeps is a place of contrasts, along with the rough details, a large crystal chandelier hangs from the ceiling art deco and a gallery of black and white photographs, which finish configuring that glamorous decadence.

Thanks to another snapshot that evokes a very New York activity, attending a baseball game to support the New York Yankees, we discover a different approach to the room that reaches the kitchen. The play of textures and materials is further evidenced by brick and wood, to which is added a gray pile bench and an aged Persian rug. Of course, the brown poodle is optional. We also pay attention to the use of gold faucets on the countertop, which again gives a small dose of ostentation.

Have Blake and Ryan convinced you to bring a bit of New York into your living room through décor?