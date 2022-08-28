Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: So are their lovely daughters | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

James, Inez and Betty inherited the charisma of their parents to conquer the public

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have become one of Hollywood’s favorite couples since their love story began in 2011, just a year after they met during the filming of the movie ‘Green Lantern’, a project in which they both starred.

Since they got married in 2012, the couple has been characterized by the excellent relationship they maintain and the jokes they usually share with all their followers. However, their facet as parents has conquered the public thanks to the enormous charisma of his daughters.

They are the charming daughters of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

James Reynolds

James is the eldest daughter of the actors, she was born in December 2014 and although her parents are extremely reserved on issues related to her private life, they have been caught together on several occasions.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are among Hollywood’s favorite dads Getty Images

Inez Reynolds

The second member of the family arrived in September 2016, generating great joy in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who, in the same way, are extremely reserved with Inez, although she has shone in a couple of public events thanks to her charm.

The children of the couple monopolize the eyes in the events they attend Getty Images

Betty Reynolds

The youngest daughter of the couple came into this world in mid-2019 and although for a time they kept many details, including her name, private, the protagonist of ‘Deadpool’ shared the first photograph of Betty, just a few weeks after her birth .

This is how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live fatherhood

Through their social networks, actors do not hesitate to share some details of their day to day as a familytrue to the sense of humor that has become a particular hallmark of marriage.

One of the keys in their relationship lies in the commitment they have as parentsbecause despite their success, both Blake Lively What Ryan Reynolds they have taken time to dedicate themselves completely to the care of their children.