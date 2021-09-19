Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the art of knowing how to make fun (always)

Ryan Reynolds, 44 years old, e Blake Lively, 33, celebrated Valentine’s day in the way most congenial to them: making fun of each other. “My Valentine forever, for the foreseeable futureHe joked, posting videos and photos of one holiday for couples in the snow.

She replied by posting a video in which the actor, during the lockdown from coronavirus, dyes her hair. “That time I had sex with my hairdresser», The caption accompanying the video.

On the other hand, irony has always been one of the trump cards of the couple.

Ryan and Blake, linked since 2010, married since 2012 and parents of three children – James, born in 2014, Inez, in 2016, and Betty, the third child born in September 2019 – they have become famous for mutual teasing and jokes on social media. In December 2020 she, for example, listing the things about Vancouver she likes the most (including cakes and ice cream), has the consort omitted from the list, which was born in Vancouver. And then he joked about his “forgetfulness”: “Who did you think I would name?”

Epic then the time in which, in October 2017, Blake wished her husband who turned 41 by pretending to mistake him for Ryan Gosling. A small one vengeance, consumed cold, as usual. The previous August, when she was the birthday, her husband had posted a shot on social media that portrayed them together, hugging on a red carpet. But it was only he who saw himself completely.

