Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to donate $1 million to Ukraine refugees

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will double up to a million dollars donations made through the ‘United Nations Refugee Agency’ for all Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russian invasion seeking to leave the country.

The couple urges their followers to donate to the UN charity for them to double your donation up to $1 million, This is how they made it known through their social networks.

“We are doubling every dollar donated to the UN Refugee Agency up to $1,000,000. The UN Refugee Agency is on the ground providing life-saving aid and working with neighboring countries to ensure the protection of the more than 50,000 Ukrainians who have been forced to flee.”Blake wrote on social media.

For his part, Ryan Reynolds expressed the following: “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you make a donation, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support”.

What is happening in Ukraine and Russia?

On February 24, Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Since then, hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands of citizens have been forced to leave their country.

To all men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been prohibited from leaving the country in case they are required to join the armed forces and security tasks.

At the moment, Russian nuclear deterrent forces are on “high combat alert” In the event that the United States or any other member country of NATO interferes with its military operation.