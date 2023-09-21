Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk hand-in-hand in New York, looking more romantic than ever

Sometimes all we need to feel like empowered divas is to go out and wear headphones and feel like we’re in the movies. ‘Burlesque’, co-starring Christina Aguilera Or in ‘The Dream of My Life’, with Mark Ruffalo as a lover. Yes, some of us are among those who continue to turn to cinema to escape those days when you just can’t stand it. In the same way, there is nothing more exciting than receiving a small gift from a friend or your partner, for example, going for a walk hand in hand.

One of them ‘Cute couple’ The one who keeps coming out on the streets to show his love remains the same Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, which the press has taken over Join hands with the most candy. And it is one of the most loved by all ‘fandoms’ (from those who are more interested in superheroes, from Reynolds’ role in ‘Deadpool’ to those who love a good ‘gossip’ , like the character played by Lively – who turns 16 – alongside Serena Van Der Woodsen in ‘Gossip Girl’), how can we not bring you these tender images?

If you’re like us, celebrities love going out for dinner, drinks and even partying with friends (like them). Anne Hathaway, who went viral with a video of herself dancing to ‘Lady Marmalade’), you are in luck. Check out these images and let them brighten your day.

